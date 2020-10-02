‘The Glorias,’ ‘Next’ interesting entertainment options

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This week’s suggestions for entertainment you should be watching includes a movie that takes a look back and a new TV series that looks at where we are headed.

The new Amazon Prime film “The Glorias” looks at the world of women’s rights, feminism, politics, the media and activism as seen through the eyes of the journalist, fighter and feminist Gloria Steinem. The movie is based on Steinem’s memoir, My Life on the Road.

The book by Steinem – the co-founder of Ms. Magazine – deals in historical detail major events in her life from her time in India as a young journalist to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference.

The cast features several actors playing Steinem at key moments in her life including Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander. Moore turns in a solid performance by Vikander really brings the energy and strength this role needed to show how Steinem could survive in a sexist world.

The new TV series you should start watching when it launches at 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 is “Next.” John Slattery plays a wealthy Silicon Valley pioneer who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful artificial intelligence called neXt – might spell doom for humankind.

Efforts to stop the technical monster is blocked. This could lead to serious problems is the AI is in most homes.

Bakersfield’s Evan Whitten plays a young man whose concerningly close relationship with his family’s “smart home assistant” could not be a healthy situation.

It is an interesting series in that it is one where the bad guy is welcomes into everyone’s home.