‘The Glorias’ being released at crucial political moment

Nick Basta and Allie McCulloch knew when they were working on the Amazon Prime original feature film “The Glorias” that they were part of a very special project. The pair play pivotal people in the life of the film’s subject, Gloria Steinem.

“The Glorias” looks at the world of women’s rights, feminism, politics, the media and activism as seen through the eyes of the journalist, fighter and feminist. The movie is based on Steinem’s memoir, My Life on the Road. Basta knew the plan was to release the production just ahead of the Presidential election.

McCulloch says, “Part of the charm of it is that it is important and that it comes out at the right time. You have to reach the most people.”

The movie tells Steinem’s story through various points in her life and how everything from a daydreaming father to a sexist society went into making her one of the most iconic figures in the women’s revolutionary movement.

Basta plays the New York editor to Steinem in her younger years (played by Alicia Vikander) as she advances up the journalist ladder during her time at the magazine. His character is based on journalist and founder of New York Magazine, Clay Felker. He was one of the first champions of Gloria’s career and aided her crusade in Ms. Magazine.

McCulloch took on the role of Brenda Feigen, a feminist activist who came up the ranks with Steinem. Feigen co-founded Ms. Magazine with Steinem. She also worked alongside Ruth Bader Ginsburg, co-directing the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)’s Women’s Rights Project (WRP).

“The Glorias” is the latest work for McCulloch whose credits also include “Come Sunday,” “The Walking Dead,” “Homeland” and “Mindhunter.” Of all the work she has done, this film holds a special meaning to her.

“This is by far the most important piece of work that I have been a part of,” McCulloch says.

Basta, who has worked on projects such as “Law and Order,” “Queen Sugar,” “True Detective,” “TURN” and “Harriet” is happy at least one person is excited that he is in “The Glorias.”

“My mother was very proud that I was in this movie,” Basta says. “Growing up in the ‘70s with the ERA, she could have not been more thrilled that we got to meet Gloria at Sundance.

“She was a big feminist in the ‘70s and taught me about the ERA when I was 5 years old. It was a great experience to be able to tell the cast and crew how important it was to her.”

Both actors have mainly portrayed fictional characters before working on “Glorias.” McCulloch opted not to reach out to Feigen before filming started because she wanted to see how she could play the character based on her own research and rehearsals.

Director Julie Taymor agreed with her because she didn’t want McCulloch trying to do a replica of Feigen but to make the performance her own. The director wanted McCulloch’s work to be a representation of women from all walks of life who were breaking new ground at this time.

McCulloch does plan to reach out to Feigen after “The Glorias” is released Sept. 30 on the streaming service.

The only description of Basta’s character during the audition process was “New York editor.” The reason for the ambiguity was that while Steinem’s book talks in historical detail from her time in India as a young journalist to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference, many of the characters in the film are conglomerates.

“I found out after the fact that it was loosely based on Clay Felker,” Basta says. “The reason I got the part was I was the only guy to play the part as a nice guy.

“Everyone else played it like a jackass editor who was condescending to her. I thought that too because everyone in the ‘Mad Men’ era was doing whatever they wanted to do. But the first line is ‘I like the glasses.’ I played it like he really liked the glasses and I think that is what got me the part.”

The reactions to being part of “The Glorias” and the way the roles were approached varied with the two actors. There is one thing both agree on when it comes to the message viewers need to get out of the production – get out and vote.

Along with Basta and McCulloch, the cast of “The Glorias” includes Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Timothy Hutton, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong and Bette Midler.