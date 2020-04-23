‘The Gentlemen’ tops new DVD, Blu-ray offerings

“The Gentlemen” tops this week’s list of new offerings to watch at home. (Photo courtesy of STXfilms)

This week’s new releases on DVD, Blu-ray and through digital platforms is a collection of crime stories, animated offerings and documentary series.

“The Gentleman” 3 stars: You will need a world of patience to fully appreciate “The Gentlemen,” the last offering from director Guy Ritchie (“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”). His passion for being playful in the way that he makes movies can get in the way of the story he’s trying to tell.

Ritchie almost takes his unique style too far but at the last moment shines a light on the multiple plots to give them the kind of clarity needed to full appreciate the work. The end result is a movie you must commit to for a full viewing to get the full fun impact.

Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) is an American who moved to London to study and ended up staying to create a highly profitable marijuana empire. The drug business tends not to have a retirement plan so Pearson has reached the age where he lets it be known that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever.

This sets in motion a series of criminal activities all designed to determine who will be the next weed king.

There is a familiarity to the story as “The Gentlemen” has elements of movies like “Get Shorty” and the TV series “Barry.” That’s not a bad thing as Ritchie can take themes used by others and give them a wild and crazy look.

Its strong acting and a script that finally comes together that makes the film worth your time and money. Don’t give up on “The Gentlemen” too early as it eventually gets to the great gangster points.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of April 21

“Bad Boys for Life”: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as tough cops.

“The Last Full Measure”: Story inspired by the acts of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger.

“Infinity Train: Book One”: Tulip goes on a journey on the Infinity Train, alongside her companions of the canine king of Corginia and a robot with dueling personalities.

“Like a Boss”: Search for an investor in their cosmetic company leaves two women (Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne) in a contractual dilemma.

“Alastair Sim’s School for Laughter”: The four-disc collector’s set includes “Hue and Cry” and “Laughter in Paradise.”

“The Turning”: Modern take on the 1898 story “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James.

“Ip Man 4: The Finale”: Donnie Yen reprises his role as the Wing Chun master in the finale of the martial arts series.

“Sea Fever”: Biology student must find a way to save the crew of a small ship from an unusual sea creature.

“Looking for Alaska”: Young man must deal with the complications of love.

Available through digital platforms as of April 21

“Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time”: Documentary series looks at the history of cult movies from the 1970s to today.

“Promare”: Epic battle between Burning Rescue and Mad Burnish begins. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray on May 19.

“Edward the Bruce”: Robert the Bruce crowns himself King and takes the cause of Scotland’s freedom as his own.