“The Brothers Garcia” made television history in 2000 when it launched on Nickelodeon. It was the first English-language situation comedy to feature an all Latino cast and crew.

Not only did “The Brothers Garcia” distinguish itself for its ethnic diversity, it also blew up the stereotypes of characters that Hispanic actors were often offered. The show featured a very close family that had found great financial success.

It has taken 18 years but the Garcia family is returning to television. The new HBO Max production, “The Garcias,” offers an update on the family based in San Antonio, TX, who have gathered for a summer vacation in their fancy beach house in Mexico.

The new series features the same embrace of diversity with 92% of the cast and crew being Latino. The average in Hollywood is approximately 2%.

While both series have been landmarks in the efforts to push for more diversity, series creator Jeff Valdez is quick to point out it is doing a disservice to both shows to focus on ethnicity. He stresses that while both shows feature large Latino casts and crews, the series should not be looked at as being different.

“The whole show is about creating a sense of normalcy,” Valdez says. “At the beginning when we screened it for a whole group of girls, a young girl, when the lights came up, blurted out ‘Thank god there is a show that confirms my normalcy.’

“That is what the show has been all about. I think Hollywood tries too hard to make us Latinos. We don’t drive Latino cars. This is not a Latino shirt. We are people first. What I like about the show is that it is really authentic and it is not someone telling us how to be Latino. This is not a Latino show. It is a family show.”

Six cast members from the original “The Brothers Garcia” series reprise their roles — Ada Maris (as Sonia Garcia), Carlos Lacamara (as Ray Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (as Larry Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (as Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (as George Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (as Lorena Garcia).

The approach Gonzalez is taking to the new series is the same as his approach to the original. He wants people’s sense of normalcy to be confirmed to the point that when they watch the show – no matter their own ethnicity – that the Garcias remind them of their own family.

“Whatever your background is, I just want them to think I am normal and I can see myself being represented,” Gonzalez says. “The other thing is the importance of family. Not just the family you are born into but your chosen family as well.

“We really need to be there to support each other and let that love come shining through.”

Nitzia Chama represents a member of the Garcia family who has been brought into the group. She loves the show spotlights how it is OK to be unique while at the same time being part of the norm.

Licon found out at his first audition for the original series just how “normal” Valdez planned to make the program. He asked if they wanted him to use an accent in his audition. He was told that since he didn’t have an accent the character should not be played that way.

Maris points out that the show features a “lot of different types within their type.” They are like any other family who has the goof off, the intellectual and other types. What Valdez has seen is that the characters on the show have grown to the point where most of the cast members are just playing themselves.

Lacamara immediately agreed to reprise his role because he had such a positive experience with “The Brothers Garcia.”

“It is such a relief to be able to be just a human being and not have to play the kind of stereotypes of a Latino written by somebody else,” Lacamara says. “I am fine and love doing those too but for me, being part of this was liberating.

“And then, more than that, it is such a fun and happy show. For me it was like we had just had a long weekend and got back together to do the show again.”

Cast members agree that “The Garcias” is just a reflection of what the world looks like today. The family is a mix of a variety of ethnicities including the addition of Elsha Kim who is Korean-American.

Other new cast members include Oliver Alexander as Max Garcia; Nitzia Chama as Ana Garcia; Paul Rodriguez, Jr. as Julian Ramirez; Maeve Garay as Victoria Garcia; Elsha Kim as Yunjin Huh Garcia; Ayva Severy as Andrea Huh Garcia; and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Alexa Huh Garcia.