‘The Flintstones’ looking to rock DVD, Blu-ray worlds

Every episode of “The Flintstones” is available in one Blu-ray set. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

An animated classic tops this week’s new releases on DVD and Blu-ray.

“The Flintstones: The Complete Series” Grade 4 stars: Decades before “The Simpsons” became an animated hit during primetime TV hours, the family from Bedrock entertained viewers. The series launched in 1960 and ran for six seasons that included a total of 166 episodes.

This was the first animated series to air in primetime and the first designed to entertain adults. Using the same formula that made the Jackie Gleason show, “The Honeymooners,” work, “The Flintstones” dealt with issues that adults face. Fred tried to be a good husband and quarry worker but often failed. In many ways “The Simpsons” have taken the lead established by “The Flintstones.”

Because the show was aimed at adults, it got a lot of attention. It is not unusual for animated shows to get Emmy nominations today but “The Flintstones” was the first program to be nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

After the show’s initial run ended in 1966, Fred, Barney, Betty and Wilma didn’t go away. The show spawned other series including “The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show,” “The Flintstone Comedy Hour,” “The New Fred and Barney Show” and “The Flintstone Kids.”

Along with all of the episodes, the set includes two bonus movies: “The Man Called Flintstone” and “The Flintstones and WWE: Stone Age Smackdown!” The bonus material is great but the original series should be watched and respected for its monumental influence on TV animation.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as on Oct. 27

“Ben 10 vs. the Universe: The Movie”: Blast from Ben’s past returns to do double the damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth.

“Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection”: Special edition includes all five “Rambo” movies.

“Black Lightning: The Complete Third Season”: The CW Network superhero series deals with issues ranging from family to race relations.

“Fatima”: A 10-year-old girl and her two younger cousins witness multiple visitations of the Virgin Mary.

“Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale Special Edition”: Jerry Mouse, who is a devoted fan of “The Nutcracker,” is magically transported into his own version of the classical ballet one Christmas Eve.

“The President”: The President must call on long forgotten skills to survive after there is a coup.

“Garfield: Garfield & Friends Season 3”: The DVD set features 18 episodes of fun-filled Garfield escapades.

“My Hero Academy: Heroes Rising”: Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work when their peaceful trip is disrupted by an attack.

“Friendsgiving”: Friends’ plans for a quiet turkey dinner go up in smoke.

“Paulistas”: Documentary examines the fight for survival in the Central Brazilian savannah.

“Mr. Topaze”: The 1961 Peter Sellers movie is being released in North America for the first time.

New on digital platforms

“Toys of Terror”: A Christmas getaway turns into a deadly adventure. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray Jan. 19.

“Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Live at the Roundhouse”: Film documents a series of performances from the band of all-stars led by Pink Floyd’s drummer.

“Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula”: A soldier who previously escaped a diseased wasteland relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation. Look for it on DVD Nov. 24.

“The Accidental President”: The Video on Demand release looks at the aftermath of the 2016 presidential race.