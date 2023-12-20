“The Exorcist: Believer” Grade D+: The lack of originality is both shocking and disappointing as the only thing frightening about this film is that it got made. The only answer is to try and squeeze out a few more bucks from the franchise.

Using the original film as a paint-by-numbers guide, “The Exorcist: Believer” opens in Haiti where Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr) witnesses his very pregnant wife dying during a massive earthquake. He is left to raise their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own.

Fast forward 13 years and Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods one day after school. They want to try their hand at a little black magic to contact Angela’s dead mom. What happens is the two young girls return three days later with no memory of what happened to them and a complete change in personalities.

Instead of giving the film a terrifying heart, director David Gordon Green never creates any real scares. There are some moments that startle but that is a cheap substitute for real spooky moments.

It all ends up looking like Green’s work is like someone trying to repeat the recipe of a famous chef. He knows what ingredients should be used. It’s the blending of them that lacks a creative touch. His version will be more palatable for those who have not seen the original and have no idea how good the formula can be.

“On Fire” Grade B-: Co-director and producer Peter Facinelli not only worked behind the scenes on the production, but he plays the working-class father who must find a way to protect his family from the devastating wildfires that are ripping through the surrounding countryside. He must flee with his son (Asher Angel) and pregnant wife (Fiona Dourif) if they have any hope of surviving.

Facinelli shows equal skill in playing the family man as he does to create a towering inferno without the use of real fire. The combination makes this a solid effort.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Dec. 19

“The Wandering Earth II”: As the sun dies, humans desperately try to propel Earth to a new solar system.

“Deliver Us”: According to an ancient prophecy, a woman will give birth to identical twin boys; one the Messiah, the other the Antichrist.

“Into the Weeds”: Documentary looks at the story of groundskeeper Lee Johnson and his fight for justice against agrichemical giant Monsanto.

“Columbo: The ‘70s”: Seven seasons of the detective series starring Peter Falk are available in this set.

“Invisible Beauty”: Film shines a spotlight on the singular and unapologetic Bethann Hardison, one of the fashion industry’s most influential icons.

Available through digital platforms

“Merry Good Enough”: A daughter must find her mother who has disappeared on Christmas Eve.

“Trolls Band Together”: Troll brothers must reunite to save the day.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”: The early days of how the Hunger Games got started are revealed.

“Butcher’s Crossing”: Nicolas Cage stars as a buffalo hunter who joins forces with a man who has left Harvard. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 26.

“Snow White’s Christmas Adventure”: When the wicked queen bewitches Snow White’s beloved prince just before Christmas, the princess must gather her friends, reverse the curse, and show the queen the true meaning of the holiday season.

“Rumble Through the Dark”: Bare-knuckle cage fighter battles for the only thing he has left. Aaron Eckhart stars.