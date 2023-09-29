There are times that “The Creator” looks like the movie that should be seen before watching all “The Terminator” films. It deals with a world where creations with artificial intelligence have become such a threat, humans are looking for a way to end their existence.

Then there are times when “The Creator” feels like it is nothing more than bits and pieces of other science fiction productions that have already been viewed. Those are some visually stunning bits and pieces but the familiarity of them leaves the overall production with a slight creativity chill.

The best way to watch the movie is knowing that it was written and directed by Gareth Edwards, the man behind “Rogue One.” He’s used the same structure of a group going on a suicide mission to find technology that can change the course of history. At least the familiarity with past work by Edwards is a bit more acceptable.

That mission starts with Joshua (John David Washington), an ex-special forces agent who has been in an emotional black hole since a mission separated him from his pregnant wife (Gemma Chan), being recruited to return to the place where he lost his wife to kill a being known as the Creator. He is actually bribed to go on the mission with the promise of a potential reunion with his lost love.

Ever since those with artificial intelligence dropped a nuclear bomb on Los Angeles, humans and the AI have been at war. Humans have learned the Creator – the person behind advanced AI – has developed a weapon they are convinced would end the human race. Joshua and a team of elite operatives go to the heart of AI-occupied territory in Southeast Asia to find the weapon and destroy it.

The mission changes for Joshua when he discovers the world-ending weapon is an AI in the form of a young child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). He becomes torn between completing his mission and using the child to find his missing wife.

Edwards’ script is a rather mundane tale of a man on the run. Joshua always seems to have just the right knowledge or luck to keep him going despite being on his own in hostile territory. And he always manages to escape the unescapable at the last moment.

There are attempts to give the story some deeper meaning as Edwards brushes against topics or religion and politics. This includes the predictable moments of discussing exactly when a group can be called sentient beings. Such discussions always come down to a matter of religion and whether there is a heaven and hell for the group.

Humans argue that AI beings are just a collection of programming commands. The AI population counters with how those commands mimic every human emotion including the embrace of love and the pain that they experience with the death of another.

Edwards never fully wades into these lofty topics. He often just deflects any such moment with big battle scenes and eye-popping visuals.

As the creator of “The Creator,” Edwards has constructed a film that is both stunning and questionable. The way the massive cities and technology are depicted is superb and advanced. At the same time, Edwards paints a Southeast Asia world where four decades into the future, much of the population lives in huts. There needed to be more balance with the idea of the world either advancing or regressing.

There is also the confusing way that those living in Southeast Asia – from humans to AI – will at times speak in English even when there is no one around who needs the translation. Such misfires tend to chip away at the overall quality of a film.

Much of the film rests on the relationship between Joshua and the young girl. They have a few moments but what could have been the big twist never transpires.

“The Creator” is an entertaining film that presents some serious points of discussion but then quickly backs away. If the intellectual pursuits of the production had been on par with the visual technology, “The Creator” would have been on the same level as “Terminator” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” In its present state it can only be compared to those movies in the sense of missed potential.

Movie review

The Creator

Grade: B-

Cast: John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Ken Watanabe.

Director: Gareth Edwards

Rated: PG-13 for language, violent images

Running time: 133 minutes.