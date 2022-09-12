Coming of age has been going on ever since there were people who could come of age. What has been different is the time and place where this unfolds.

In the case of the new Freeform series “The Come Up,” set to launch Sept. 13, the series follows six very different young people as they come of age in a post-pandemic New York. They emerge from downtown New York to follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms.

Finding the right mix and balance of participants was a complicated process because the producers didn’t exactly know what they were looking for in terms of the young people. That meant talking to more than 500 potential participants through Zoom and in-person interviews.

Executive producer Jessica Chermayeff says, “We knew we were looking for people who were striving for something. That could have been anything but something that was like a big dream that only New York City could offer, was kind of, really, our main criteria.

“That they were just at the cusp of feeling like they could break through into that. We spoke to a lot of amazing people who had already kind of made it, and that wasn’t what we were looking for as much.”

The long process resulted in a cast that is made up of a group of ambitious, action-oriented and diverse Gen Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise. That includes Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore and Sophia Wilson. Each person is thriving in their respective fields: modeling, fashion design, photography, acting and nightlife organizing.

Wilson is a photography prodigy who has been behind the camera since age 13. She’s shot campaigns for major brands like Google, Nike, Peloton, Converse, Fenty, Instagram and Pepsi and established publications like Vogue, Elle, New York Magazine, i-D, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Nylon and more.

Life before and after the pandemic was very different for Wilson.

“Definitely in the pandemic, I’ve been drawn more towards childish things in my art, bright colors, saturated hues, happiness, my own vision of utopia, just because the pandemic was so hard,” Wilson says. “It was so depressing for so many people to have to go through, including myself.

“And, so, when I had the opportunity for my work to be seen by so many people daily, whether that be billboards on the sidewalk, in magazines, newsstands, I think about whether I want to portray joy or something that’s darker. And post‑pandemic, I’ve been choosing joy.”

Abijako, at 24, is the youngest designer to have ever shown at New York Fashion Week with his fashion line, Head of State. Earlier this year, he was invited to dress Danai Gurira and Evan Mock at the renowned Met Gala.

Moving from Nigeria to New York was initially very difficult for Abijako. But, he was willing to face the challenges as long as he was able to pursue his dream.

“I didn’t have a spot to stay. I was couch surfing with a friend. But I wanted it so bad, so I was willing to sleep on that couch for that full year,” Abijako says. “It’s a feeling and you just feel it. And I’m sure everyone else can touch on it. It’s just like a spark and feeling. You just go for it. You don’t think twice about it whatsoever.”

The producers agree that the series could have been set in a number of different cities as long as the city had a vibrant downtown scene. They ended up falling in line with the idea that if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.

Casablancas says, “There’s something super special that happened post‑pandemic in especially downtown New York with the amount of young people moving back into the city.

“It’s such a privilege for us to be able to actually capture this so beautifully because you’re going to look back at this time ten years from now or 20 years from now and be so inspired by what the kids are doing with the global situation that’s going on and what we’re bringing with the world that’s changing so fast. So, New York, specifically now, or in the last couple of years, is beyond special.”

“The Come Up” premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Freeform with the first four episodes airing back to back. From there, two episodes will air each week at 10 p.m. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.