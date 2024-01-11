“The Beekeeper” does nothing more than what has been presented so violently in a “John Wick” or “Equalizer” movie. A reluctant hero of few words must step forward and kill dozens (maybe hundreds) of people to right a wrong that was going to go unpunished.

It is Adam Clay (Jason Statham) who gets the call in “The Beekeeper.” To the world, he appears to be a solitary man who has found contentment tending to bees. The truth is that he is part of a secret government organization made up of elite killers who deal with problems outside the law.

They are designated “The Beekeepers” because they are responsible for protecting the hive. It is a job the Beekeepers take very seriously, especially when a very close friend needs their help.

Clay’s quiet life is disrupted by one of the most terrifying villains to come along in decades. Forget Freddy, Jason and that “Saw” guy. What gets Clay out of retirement is a group of hackers who are scamming old people out of their life savings. Oh, the horror.

The mistake they make is going after Clay’s friend, Eloise (Phylicia Rashad). The loss of her life savings and the money in a charity she runs leads to an aftermath that is tragic. This sends the Beekeeper on the kind of killing spree generally reserved for summer blockbusters.

What follows is a string of attacks where the Beekeeper shows an uncanny ability to kill bad guys while rarely suffering more than a paper cut. The body count reaches a point where even John Wick would say “Hey, dude, isn’t that a little overkill?”

With this kind of movie, there is no such thing as overkill. Writer Kurt Wimmer and director David Ayer (“Suicide Squad”) have created a situation where the act that starts the retaliation is so vile (and very believable) that there is nothing to do but cheer each violent act.

Ayer doubles down with the casting of Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”) as the slimy creep behind the scam. He’s used his family’s power and money to live a decadent lifestyle where nothing matters to him but the next party and how much money his companies are stealing from the elderly.

The character is over-the-top but in this case everything in the film is in the stratosphere or above. The only time there is some type of restraint is in the dialogue Statham must speak. Wimmer’s script makes him a man of mystery and eliminates the kind of long lines of dialogue that just don’t work for the action film actor.

Statham easily handles the action scenes. His cold delivery of a line of dialogue where he tells the receptionist at the building housing one of the call centers that he has two cans of gasoline and intends to burn the place down is enough explanation to keep the story going. He doesn’t need to say anymore. And that is a very good thing.

His violent rampage does reach an absurd level during the final battle. This is the kind of film where it is best to leave your logic at the door and just enjoy the carnage.

The ramped-up degree of violence and the endless action scenes are generally the elements found in movies released during the summer. “The Beekeeper” handles those familiar action movie tropes so well the film could have easily been released in the summer. The character fits the blockbuster design so well, this could – and should – be the start of an action movie franchise.

Releasing the film in January is a very smart move. All the films that hit theaters during the Christmas holiday were designed with awards in mind. Moviegoers who lust for the pure joy that comes from seeing people shot, buildings burning to the ground and heroes delivering only a limited number of lines of dialogue now have a solid option.

“The Beekeeper” is an action film snack that will help fans of the genre get through the months leading up to summer blockbuster season.

Movie review

The Beekeeper

Grade: B

Cast: Jason Statham, Josh Henderson, Phylicia Rashad, Jeremy Irons.

Director: David Ayer

Rated: R for language, thematic elements, sexual references, drug use

Running time: 105 minutes.