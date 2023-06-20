The first season of the FX series “The Bear” earned Jeremy Allen White a Golden Globes nomination for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical, or comedy. If you saw any of the episodes that air exclusively on Hulu, you would know that categorizing the series as a comedy is like calling a Cesar Salad a dessert.

While there are funny moments, the series that follows Carmen Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot leans heavily into dramatic moments. These come through how each member of the crew is forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

Christopher Storer – the creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, writer and director of the series – stresses that there was a balance found between comedy and drama in the first season. The key is to make the second course equally as balanced.

“I think the nice thing was in terms of tone and heading into season two, we were really lucky that we sort of had a pretty solid map of what was going to happen in season two even before we were done shooting season one,” Storer says. “So, it was nice to not have to necessarily react to anything that we had heard about the show or read about the show.

“When we all started making the show together, it was so sort of under the radar in Chicago. It almost felt like a student film in the best possible way. So, I think in terms of balancing tone, I felt like we all kind of checked each other in keeping it honest to some degree, and I think that’s kind of where we landed.”

Executive producer Joanna Calo promises a few more laughs in season two as they found themselves leaning a little more into the lighter side just for the writing perspective. This season that means more of the crew learning that the only thing more difficult than running a restaurant is opening a newone. The team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning.

The transition brings a newfound focus onhospitality as well as the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways that push the boundaries of their abilities and relationships. They also learn what it means to be in service – both to diners and each other.

One thing that won’t change is the emphasis on food. It falls to Courtney Storer as the culinary producer of “The Bear” to make sure the quality of food being presented is the best.

Storer says, “I kind of learned myself in this project with my brother. But culinary producing kind of goes beyond just food styling or making sure the food looks beautiful. It’s a little bit deeper into, you know, what do people look like when they’re cooking? How are they holding a knife? Where are they standing?

“Movement in a kitchen is something that’s super important in the show. You can see it’s choreographed almost. And in a kitchen, it feels that way.”

She decided her job was more in line with getting in the kitchen with the actors and talking about what they would actually use even from a pan to a pot to what kind of ketchup would be in the walk‑in refrigerator. Every detail of the workings of a kitchen became as important to the actors to learn as their lines.

Kitchen skills were important because the actors actually are preparing the food being presented in a scene. If it has not been prepared in the proper way, then the scene must be re-shot.

The concern for detail was one of the reasons “The Bear” earned high praise for its first season. Now, the team must create a second season that at a minimum matches the first.

Christopher Storer has one trick for dealing with the demands of the second season.

“So, it’s like in terms of pressure, it’s like I feel like if we continue to tell an honest story and we try to be low to the ground like we did last time, I at least think our hearts are in the right place,” Storer says. “I think as long as we try to just keep doing what we’re doing and keep our heads down and keep the work as good as we can get, we’re sort of in the right direction.”

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

All 10 episodes in the second season will begin streaming June 22 exclusively on Hulu.