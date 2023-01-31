Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner certainly know their way around the science fiction universe having been the driving forces behind “Stargate” and “Stargate SG-1.” So when they say that while their new Syfy series, “The Ark,” is set 100 years in the future, features deep space travel and deals with constant danger, it isn’t your typical sci-fi offering, they should not be ignored.

“I think the reality of this show is that this isn’t a show about laser-beam fights with strange aliens. This is really about the characters who are in this pressure cooker of a situation,” Devlin says. “So those reveals, those backstories, that’s really the heart of the show as we watch these people trying to become the best versions of themselves in a very short period of time, and the stakes are life and death.”

Those stories start unfolding at 10 p.m. Feb. 1 on Syfy and will be available the following day on the streaming service Peacock.

“The Ark” takes place in a future when planetary colonization missions have started as a way to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions – on a spacecraft known as Ark One – encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life.

With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet the crew must deal with a lack of life-sustaining supplies and the loss of top leadership. They must work together if they are going to survive the trip.

Both executive producers are convinced the very real struggles faced by the crew will resonate with viewers. It is part of wanting to make the show as relatable as possible.

Glassner says, “It’s set only about a hundred years in the future. So, our technology is much more down to earth than, say, the ‘Star Treks,’ for example. If you look at our sets, there’s literally pieces of stuff that could exist today technology‑wise.

“We don’t have tricorders and shields and all of that stuff, which makes it much more difficult to tell a story because you don’t have the magic, ‘Oh, just turn on the shields,’ or ‘Oh, he’s sick. He’s got this disease’.”

One major struggle is with the medical emergency that happens. The accident that ended their trip so early resulted in the death of all but one doctor on board. This creates huge problems when half of the 150-person crew ends up injured.

Another big problem is that all of the top officers have all been killed. That forces three lieutenants – played by Reece Ritchie, Christie Burke and Richard Fleeshman – to step up and take command.

Ritchie says, “From the first moment of the first episode, we are three lowly lieutenants that have been tasked with this crazy goal of staying alive. From the very off, it’s a very exciting, high‑adrenaline premise, which was super fun to be a part of.”

All of the characters have their own secrets that will be revealed as the series continues. They were each given their secret on the first day of filming and sworn to secrecy. Burke says one of the things that attracted her to the series was all of the secrets that come with so many potential characters.

Devlin and Glassner have had to face one reality in regards to “The Ark.” They have set a framework of the spacecraft being a year away from their goal. But, they don’t know if that trek needs to be told in 10, 20 or 100 episodes.

They have also set up the situation where all of the problems are very basic. The question is what they will do if the show runs for years and their biggest problem is that the crew has run out of ketchup.

Devlin stresses that the last thing he and Glassner want to do is to stay on the air too long.

“Neither of us like it when a show overstays its welcome. So often a show will just squeeze too much out of the premise, and then it just feels like it shouldn’t be on the air,” Devlin says. “I think the thing is, as long as we can look at it and be giddy and excited about telling the story, we’ll keep telling the story.”

Glassner points out that while the real-world challenges to the crew may be limited, the fact there is a crew of 150 on the spacecraft opens up a long list of potential story angles.

The plan is to pull in new characters when needed.

Glassner says, “We don’t have to have an outside force come to do it. And we are doing our best so far to avoid having the alien of the week, and I don’t think we’ll ever, probably, go down that path, although never say never.”