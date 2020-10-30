‘That Animal Rescue Show’ is very touching

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – I have found a couple of interesting series for you to watch if you decide not to spend all of Halloween looking at scary movies.

If you are looking for an inspirational program the entire family can watch then I suggest taking a look at the new CBS All Access series “That Animal Rescue Show.” It is now available for viewing.

The 10-part series looks at a ranch where humans and goats heal together, a program where female prisoners work with rescue puppies, a no-kill shelter that has saved the lives of 80,000 dogs and cats and an arena where children with disabilities learn to walk with the help of horses.

The strength of the show comes out of how this is both a look at people helping animals but also how animals help people.

If you are looking for something to fit the Halloween season, Amazon Prime is launching “Truth Seekers” on Oct. 30.

It is a supernatural comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the United Kingdom. They are cable installers by day and ghost hunters by night.

They stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting devices. When their supernatural experiences grow more frequent they realize they have discovered a conspiracy that could bring about the end of the entire human race.

The show is from the same people who create “Shawn of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz.”

the second season of "The Mandalorian" has launched on the streaming service of Disney+.