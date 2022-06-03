BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first two seasons of the wickedly subversive series eviscerating the superhero genre with Prime Video’s “The Boys” has been built on the battle between a small group of vigilantes and the costumed heroes who are the pawns of corporate America. But, some of the most intense moments have come from the clashes within the superhero ranks.

There has been an endless battle between the super smug Homelander (Antony Starr) and the good-hearted Starlight (Erin Moriarty). To be totally honest, they have clashed with all the power of a supernova colliding with a planet covered in Carolina Reaper peppers.

Their ongoing battles in the series that is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson have been triggers for Starlight to grow from being a wide-eyed optimist thinking superheroes are by nature good people to a realist. She soon learned the super members of the group known as The Seven are driven by massive egos, a need for hero worship, unrelenting greed, a lust for power and a commitment to an industry designed to make the most financial gain out of their super powers.

No member of the superhero team exemplifies all that negativity better than Homelander. And his unstoppable passion to be in control has created all of the emotional, sexual, psychological and physical battles between him and Starlight.

The third season – available starting June 3 on the streaming service Prime Video – will feature the culmination of those clashes and result in some of the biggest changes in Starlight.

“I think that obviously she has to deal with – in a really quick manner – the harsh reality in season one when are introduced to here and she is chosen and inducted into the Seven – of the world she has just joined. She has idolized this world and she finds out it is the opposite of what she has believed it to be,” Moriarty says. “She has to adapt very quickly and choose whether to participate in that world.

“I think it takes a long time to integrate that you have spent your whole life thinking one way and then you find out that everything has pretty much been a lie. I think it has taken some time – and understandably so – for her to adapt and integrate. This is the season where she decides what her place in this world is going to be.”

Moriarty adds that the wakeup call for Starlight comes with a confidence and a clarity that she has not shown before. Getting to that point was very interesting for Moriarty to play because she has watched Starlight inching toward that point for two seasons.

Moriarty has handled a variety of different acting roles from “One Life to Live” to “Red Widow.” She has shown an attraction to productions that offer a very different look at the world of superheroes have worked on “Jessica Jones.”

The changes her character goes through in “The Boys” comes in a season that unfolds after the catastrophic events at the end of season two. Homelander has been quiet but it doesn’t take long for him to return to his self-centered ways where he will not allow anything – absolutely anything – to stop him from holding on to the fame and family he has found.

Unlike the changes Moriarty has been able to play with Starlight, Starr has portrayed Highlander as the same egomaniacal maniac who knows he is the strongest person on the planet and no one can stop him whatever twisted thing he decides to do.

The trick for Starr has been to make Highlander such a villainous character while playing so much of the evil under his breath. Starr points out that one of the strengths of the show is that everybody is “wearing masks” and has something they are trying to hide.

“Homelander is basically the weakest character in the show and he is constantly covering the fact that he is incredibly vulnerable and ultimately weak although he’s the strongest person on the show,” Starr says. “The good thing about this show is that we can do things that are big and avert but when it is time to really concentrate things down and move into tighter stuff we also get to add a lot of layers and nuance.

“It’s the best of both worlds for me.”

There is a complication for Highlander this year as a legendary superhero Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) – who was thought to be long dead – comes back into the picture. This might present the ragtag vigilante group of The Boys the tools they need to finally defeat Homelander. It also could be a major key in the decisions made by Starlight.

Season three of “The Boys” also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit.