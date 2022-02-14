Ten commercials during Super Bowl take top honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Super Bowl always features winners and losers. Sure, there are those who come out on top with the showdown between the AFC and NFC but the real battle has to do with what happens between the on-field actions. The hits and misses of the commercials for the Super Bowl LVI will be argued as much as the outcome of the game.
Here are the 10 commercials that were the best of a very good year when it came to advertising during this year’s Super Bowl.
- Toyota – Budweiser has dominated the emotional category for years and did an admirable job this year. But, nothing was as touching as the ad telling the story of brothers and Canadian Paralympic cross country skiers Brian and Robin McKeever. Will it sell more cars? That doesn’t matter. It told the world the remarkable story of two outstanding men.
- General Motors – The commercial featuring Dr. Evil, Scott Evil (Seth Green), Number Two (Rob Lowe) and Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling) served two purposes. It brought attention to the company looking to save the plate by going electric. It also served as a spark of why a new “Austin Powers” movie is needed. (Full disclosure: The commercial got bonus points because Scott named his son Kyle and that is my son’s name).
- Lay’s – Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen got very nostalgic as they talked about past events that often included potato chips. It would have been a middle-of-the-pack commercial had it not had such a weird ending.
- “Nope” – Give Jordan Peele credit. He not only can create great movies but also knows exactly how to market them. This commercial offered just enough creepy moments to make his next offering one of the more anticipated releases of the summer.
- Pringles – Not only did the commercial serve as a reminder of how good the stackable chips can be but it also served as a very serious public service announcement. No one wants to go to their grave carrying the reminder of trying to reach for the last chip.
- Nissan – The ad turned Eugene Levy into an action film star. It helped that he was surrounded by several action film stars in Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”), Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”).
- ETrade – The original talking baby in the first ETrade commercial is now a teenager. It was nice to see a new toddler step in and agree to be the baby who comes out of retirement to speak for the company.
- BMW – Arnold Schwarzenegger once starred in a horribly dubbed Hercules movie. He’s back in the mythology world playing Zeus while Salma Hayek portrays Hera in a commercial for another all-electric car. The ad was good enough you can bet he’ll be back.
- Amazon – Real-life Hollywood couple Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost found out that Alexa is so good the virtual assistant can read minds. This commercial would have ranked higher but a shorter version has been shown repeatedly during the Winter Olympics and it no longer felt fresh.
- Hellman’s – It was nice to see the NFL’s Jerod Mayo teaching the world how mayonnaise can be used to save food that might be thrown away. The real reason it gets ranked in the top 10 is that Mayo crashes into Pete Davidson. Best hit of the game.