Temuera Morrison has family connection with Boba Fett

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temuera Morrison is his own father. To be more precise, by portraying the title character in the new Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett,” he has now played both Boba Fett and his father, Jango Fett. Playing the bounty hunter father of the bounty hunter son came 20 years ago in “Star Wars; Episode II: Attack of the Clones.”

That might sound a little confusing, but it is all very clear to Morrison.

“Since Boba is the clone, the clone son of Jango, somebody at a meeting must have said, ‘Well, he’s gotta look like Jango.’ And fortunately for me, it was still intact,” Morrison says while pointing at his face.

No matter the reason for his casting, Morrison is delighted to be part of the latest branch in the growing mythology of “Star Wars.” The action in “The Book of Boba Fett” picks up moments after Luke Skywalker rescues Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt in “Return of the Jedi.”

The character of Boba Fett (played in that movie by Jeremy Bulloch) is knocked into the sarlacc pit and presumed to be dead. When a character is needed for a new TV series, something like death can’t get in the way and Boba Fett emerges from the pit and with the help of a few friends, takes over the throne once held by Jabba.

One of those friends is the mercenary Fennec Shand played by Ming-Na Wen who was introduced in another “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian.” Morrison may have had a family connection to his role but Wen spent years cultivating her nerdy side to be ready to play the role.

“I have always loved science fiction and fantasy. I was definitely president of my science fiction club back in high school. And this is just a calling, let’s put it that way,” Wen says. “The force was with me because I was so connected and moved and responded so vividly and strongly to the character of Luke Skywalker trying to figure out his life, and his dreams, and what his potentials were.

“For a little Chinese girl growing up and wanting to be an actor back in those days in America, it was not a thing that my parents wanted for me, for sure, and not a thing that was an easy profession to go into. So the culmination of this show, being on ‘The Mandalorian,’ and being here with Tem on ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ it’s truly the American dream.”

In many ways, both Morrison and Wen have been working toward this series. Morrison entered the “Star Wars” universe through “Attack of the Clones” but since then he has worked on numerous projects in the franchise. He provided voices for characters in the video games “Star Wars: Bounty Hunter,” “Star Wars: Battlefront” and “Star Wars: Republic Commando.” He even played a new character, Commander Cody, in “Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.”

Wen established she would be able to handle the fearless Fennec while playing a character with a lot of the similar traits, Melinda May, in the ABC series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Both ABC and Disney+ are owned by the Disney Corporation.

“They’re skilled and fearless. And, they’re played by me, so that’s a similarity. The difference is that one is a complete mercenary and an assassin, and the other one, Agent May, she abides by many, many rules, and killing people for the fun of it or for a job is not one of them,” Wen says. “In fact, Agent May doesn’t like guns, and obviously, Fennec does. And they’re two different projects.”

“I am grateful that I learned so much stunt fighting in ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ that it really lent itself to me being able to be Fennec as well as I can play her.”

Morrison is certainly happy he has Wen as his co-star. He sees the relationship of her character being the brains of the team and him being the brawn as a perfect balance.

The connection goes way beyond the adventures on the planet Tatooine. Morrison, who is very quiet by nature, likes that Wen is such an avid supporter of the show.

“Ming-Na’s there to do all my talking and be diplomatic,” Morrison says. “It’s a wonderful relationship. It kind of grows through the series as well. We have our playful moments where we have to discuss things and learn from one another and learn that sometimes the gung-ho way is not really going to work. Sometimes it takes a little bit more of what Ming-Na has.”

How the pair work together can be seen in new episodes of “The Book of Boba Fett” that are available on Disney+ each Wednesday.