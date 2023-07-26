(KGET) — Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy knew they wanted to create an animated series that would center around a teen-age girl. That’s not a bad idea but doesn’t have that spark that would make it stand out in a television environment that features so many options from networks to streaming.

“We knew that would be the driving force, but we also wanted it to have our particular comedic sensibility,” Nutting says. “We didn’t want it to shy away from how impossible it is to be an adolescent teenager with all the various compounding factors in society. We wanted a family who could dogpile on and make life a true struggle.”

Levy adds that abandonment would be a key element particularly in the case of the mother and daughter.

With that as their blueprint, the pair created “Teenage Euthanasia” that will be returning for a second season at midnight July 26 on Adult Swim. If that is past your bedtime, episodes will be available the next day on the streaming service Max.

The animated series centers on the Fantasy Family: Grandma Baba (voiced by Bebe Neuwirth), Trophy (Maria Bamford), Trophy’s teenage daughter, Euthanasia (Jo Firestone) and Uncle Pete (Tim Robinson). The twist for the series set in near-future inland Florida is that the reason for Trophy’s abandonment of her daughter was that she partied herself to death and has come back with some special powers she will use to help her daughter either make or not make the same mistakes she made.

The creators did not have to make many tweaks from the first to the second seasons. What they learned from the first season was that unlike a more traditional animated series, they were able to pack far more material into the same time frame.

Levy says, “Our scripts are very long, and they really keep moving. When we turned in the scripts the first time they were like ‘these are a little too long’ and ‘too much is happening.’

“We were always pushing back at the animation companies. We told them we knew it was 35 pages and that we would have to cut some stuff, but they were going to have to trust us.”

That first season approach of not mulling in the moment and using a rapid-fire way of delivering jokes worked. That formula was used again to put together season two.

The pair embrace irreverence with the same force as a two-year-old holding a puppy. Add to that their show is on a cable channel that has not only stretched the envelope with animation but shredded it years ago. How far they can go with their onslaught of comedy becomes very self-governing.

Nutting points to Levy as being the one who has the best sense of when the material is crossing the line. The key is to make sure that the teenage girl never completely loses her spark of hope despite living in a world of tragedy and woe.

Nutting’s philosophy is that since the end of the pandemic the world has gotten more hopeful and lighter because that is what society needs. Even with the dark elements that pop up in “Teenage Euthenasia,” Nutting points out that there are plenty of touching moments.

“This is a family that is really sticking together,” Nutting says. “They are kind of chained to each other.”

The pair has always had a firm grasp on how they wanted to tell the stories. Because neither of them has a background in drawing, they found it necessary to look for an artist who could create the animation style that would best reflect their offbeat approach with stories.

That’s when they found comic book artist Abby Jame who they hired as the art director for the series. She is the one who designed all the characters. It helped that James had a connection to Florida and that would be a big plus.

Levy says, “We wanted the show to have really bright colors. We wanted her to lean into that. We wanted the characters to be very humanish and wanted a style where we could change their clothes and their makeup.”

Once they had their concept and design for the show, all that was left was to find the right voice talents. Nutting compares those three elements to vital organs in the body. If any one of them is not healthy, the overall organism suffers.

Not only were they excited to get the voice actors for the permanent roles, but that happiness continues as there has been no shortage of actors who want to provide a voce on the show. Guest voice actors for the ten second season episodes include Ann Dowd, Chris Redd, H. Jon Benjamin, J. Smith Cameron, Janelle James, Jinkx Monsoon, Joe Pera, Kieran Culkin and Sophia Bush.