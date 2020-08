BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This week I want to draw your attention to a new Apple TV+ series. “Ted Lasso.” Jason Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas who gets hired to coach a professional soccer team in England.

I spoke with Hannah Waddingham, who plays the owner of the team, and Jeremy Swift, who plays her assistant, about the unique design of the show.

“Ted Lasso” is currently available on the streaming service.