BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those putting together this year’s Oscars telecast will be looking to turn around a negative trend in terms of the annual telecast. Ratings have gone down to the point that last year’s telecast was the lowest rating number in the Oscars history.

Producer Will Packer is certain this year’s telecast of “The 94th Annual Academy Awards” will appeal to a broader audience. The lure being used will be a mix of love being given to current and past films, more emphasis on the music and an effort to fulfill this year’s theme of “Movie Lovers Unite.”

“We’re invigorated by Will’s vision for this year’s Oscars: celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favorites that prove how cinema can unite us all,” says Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

This year’s telecast – expected to go four hours – will not only honor the movies in the running for Oscars but will also include a look at film classics. This year marks the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” and the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise.

There have been years where there have been no host, one host or multiple hosts. It’s not the number of hosts this year that makes the show different but the fact three women have been selected as hosts – Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. They will open the show together and then will appear throughout the broadcast alone, in pairs or all together.

King says, “What has been fun is being able to collaborate and create something together that shows what we can do differently but well. It will celebrate what we like about comedy and what we love about the actors and the films.

“We want to make the night so celebratory.”

Sykes stresses that the hosts will make sure they are keeping the focus on the celebration of the film industry. They will also be mindful that the ceremonies are taking place while a war is going on in Ukraine, the pandemic has not completely gone away and there is plenty of social unrest.

Packer says, “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.”

“I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well.”

Hall recently appeared in the series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and starred in the feature film “Girls Trip” while Schumer is an Emmy, Peabody and Critics Choice Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Sykes also is an Emmy-winning writer, comedian, actor and producer. She is a creator, executive producer, writer and star of the comedy series “The Upshaws,” and can be seen in the upcoming series “History of the World, Part II.”

This year’s telecast will definitely have a different sound. Music director Adam Blackstone comes to the production after being the force behind this year’s Super Bowl halftime show that featured Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and 50 Cent.

Along with being part of an all-star band for the Oscars, Blackstone will guide performances by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra as they perform this year’s nominated songs.

“Getting the call to MD the Oscars was a surreal moment for me as a young African-American male,” Blackstone says. “This is something as an MD you dream about.

“When they brought me the idea to do some different things this year, I was all game. I come from the pop music world – hip-hop, pop, country all that. There will be something for everybody.”

Some things won’t change. The awards show will originate from the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood starting at 5 p.m. March 27 on ABC. It will be broadcast in more than 200 territories worldwide. American Sign Language (ASL) provided by Certified Deaf Interpreters, live closed-captioning and audio description will be available during the live broadcast.

Packer promises the last award to be presented will be the winner in the Best Picture category. He will not divulge the name of the presenter (or presenters) of that Oscar statue.

The list of other presenters have been announced and it includes Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White and Yuh-Jung Youn.

All of this talent combined with the changes in the way the Oscars telecast will be presented are designed with one thing in mind.

Glenn Weiss, who will direct the production, says, “We want people to tune in to the show because we are here to honor movies and movie lovers. How do we do it? We will do it laughing, having fun.”