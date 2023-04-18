The third season of the FXX series “Dave” started with one very noticeable missing element – the character of Ally Wernick as played by Taylor Misiak. It was Ally’s role in the first season of the series to be the full-of-life, energetic, optimistic counterbalance girlfriend to the neurotic, slightly psychotic character of rapper Lil Dickey (series creator Dave Burd).

Wernick has been absent since season two when the pair parted ways. She returns in the episode airing at 10 p.m. April 19 on the cable channel series joining Lil Dickey and his entourage who have been on a cross country tour. Wernick isn’t part of the group at the beginning but eventually joins them down the road.

Misiak was OK with not being on several episodes because she is such a fan of the series.

“This is going to sound really cheesy, but I really love the show,” Misiak says. “I had such an emotional moment watching the season two finale. I was so moved and I was crying and I said ‘This is my favorite show and I’m on it.’

“So, as much as I miss Ally and I am excited and nervous about seeing Ally stuff each season, I just really love the show.”

Being a fan has given Misiak a very clear perspective of the role her character plays in the series. The way Burd plays the character (or is just being himself) comes with an intensity as he is willing to do anything to make his career work. Ally brings both a level-headed approach and an endless supply of optimism.

“It became very clear to me near the end of season one and certainly in season two that Ally is a vehicle for the audience to love Dave. Ally gives the audience permission to love Dave when he is deeply flawed and making mistakes and is an incredibly idiosyncratic character,” Misiak says. “It also allows the show to stretch his character even further because we do have this anchor which is Ally.”

The series that captured Misiak’s heart follows the efforts of Lil Dickey (Burd), a suburban product who is convinced he is going to be the next great rap star, with getting attention for his music while dealing with his shaky relationship with Wernick (Taylor Misiak), a kindergarten teacher. In the second season, his career came together but his love life fell apart.

It was easy for the San Francisco-born Taylor to be a fan of “Dave” as she had worked with Burd on his music video “Pillow Talking.” When Burd told Misiak that his big dream would be to make a TV comedy about his life, she told him she would love to be a part of such a project. Burd looked into her large blue-green eyes and told her she should try out if the project ever happened.

That wasn’t just a fake promise but years later, Misiak found herself reading for the only female role in the first season cast. Misiak felt like she had a home field advantage because she had worked with Burd on the music video. She was ready whether he took the audition scene in a funny or weird direction.

Having landed the role, Misiak now deals with fans of the show who have a very specific reaction to her character.

“I am constantly being told that Ally is too good for Dave,” Misiak says with a laugh. “I love it because it comes from people loving her so much and they are so sucked in by the show.

“Then I will have people who will message me and say ‘You guys have to get back together.’ I get the whole gambit. I could have just been the girlfriend but people really opened their hearts to the show.”

This reaction is just more proof to Misiak that “Dave” has earned a larger audience than anyone could have anticipated. Viewers have embraced the combination of tender moments and gut-punching situations – many involving Misiak’s character.

Misiak’s other acting credits include “Players,” “American Vandal,” “About a Boy” and “I Feel Bad.” A big reason she became an actor had to do with her father’s work that required the family to move to various cities across the country while she was growing up.

The first thing Misiak would do when she got to her new school was join the local theater groups. This was a way for her to fit in quickly. Those skills would eventually help her land a role on a series she loves both as a participant and a viewer.

The third season of “Dave” launched in early April with GaTa, Andrew Santino, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko in the cast. New episodes air at 10 p.m. Wednesdays 5 on FXX and then will be available on the streaming service of Hulu the following day.