Tatyana Ali does double duty in Lifetime’s ‘Vanished’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tatyana Ali had to work twice as hard as she normally would with the new Lifetime movie “Vanished: Searching for My Sister.” That’s because Ali portrays both twins in the made-for-cable production scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Jan. 22.

Twins Jada and Kayla – as played by Ali – are the exact opposites. Jade is the mild- mannered sister who is content to work in an office. Kayla is the wild child who is recently divorced from her husband Warren (Justin Bruening).

Kayla asks Jada to watch her daughter while she sets up her new apartment but after a few days with no word from Kayla, Jada begins to worry and reports her sister missing. The lack of effort by the police pushes Jada to disguise herself as her sister and go into a dark world of drugs and deceit to find out what happened.

Despite the fact the workload was doubled on a film that was shot quickly, Ali found the role in “Vanished” to be a wonderful acting experience.

“There were days when I went back and forth between the sisters, and it can make you feel a little bit crazy. Our makeup and hair department and costumes, they were really like a refuge for me on those days,” Ali says. “But it’s fun. You kind of have to use literally everything you know or think you know or might guess at to, not just create two people.

“But, then also a relationship, the relationship between them, the history between them. That was really fun, actually.”

It helped that Ali came to the project with three decades of professional acting experience she could use to do the double acting duty. Ali is best known for playing Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” from 1990-1996. Since then, Ali has worked on a wide range of productions including “The Young and the Restless,” “Zoe Ever After,” “Love That Girl!” and “Fancy Nancy.”

“Vanished” put extra work on Ali but her process for preparing to play the roles was the same as she has used when taking on jobs where she only played a single character. She just doubled what she would normally do.

“They’re sisters, so they have their shared pasts. They’re sisters, so they also have things that only the two of them know that the rest of the world don’t know. They both have their own wishes and desires and hopes and dreams, and so it’s all the same, it’s just more,” Ali says. “And so even when I was kind of prepping for it and doing my own rehearsals I just tried to kind of schedule the time so there’d be days working on one and then days working on the other so I didn’t have to get confused.”

She concentrated on giving each twin their own body language especially in the way they walked. The final pieces for her transformations came with hair, makeup and costuming.

Ali did find playing Jada the more difficult of the twins. That was because she not only had to make Jada come across as being different from Kayla but also had to deal with scenes where Kayla was pretending to be Jada. Those multiple layers definitely forced Ali to concentrate on keeping the characters separate but also similar.

Playing the ex-husband of one of the twins gave Justin Bruening a first-hand look at how Ali was able to make the two characters come across as being complete opposites. He calls her work “phenomenal.”

Bruening adds, “There was even a moment when she did her whole transformation into Kayla. I just worked with her twenty minutes before that and I was like sitting across from this woman. I’m like, ‘Who’s that?’

Ali caught Bruening staring at her with such an odd look that she thought he was just having a bad day. In reality, Bruening is a naturally shy person and he felt awkward dealing with the second twin because it felt like he had not been introduced to the person playing the role.

With “Vanished,” Ali had enough fun with the dual roles that she would take on twins again. The only thing she would like to see be different is that the shooting schedule is not be as tight as the three-week shoot for the Lifetime movie.

“It was hard to switch on the same day. I was exhausted when it was done, but it was thrilling, and I really liked playing a character like Kayla, even for the short period of time that I do in the film,” Ali says. “I’ve never been able, given the chance to play somebody like her, and she really stole my heart.”