Tammi Mac brings new spin to late-night talk with FOX SOUL show

Tammi Mac is looking to entertain and educate through her FOX SOUL talk show. (Photo courtesy of FOX)

(KGET) —NAACP award-winning writer, producer, actress and radio and television personality, Tammi Mac, is being a little sneaky with her talk show that airs at 8 p.m. weeknights on the streaming service of FOX SOUL. She wants to use the platform as a way to look deeply at politics, education, race, entertainment and science but doesn’t want the audience to feel like they are being schooled.

“Because the show is more educational, it’s kind of hard to tell somebody that it is educational and then have them want to watch,” Mac says. “Fun comes up because it is more edu-tainment than educational.

“We have fun and there is laughter but we also learn about the business of being Black on the ‘Tammi Mac Late Show.’ So it’s a way for people who are not familiar with Black culture to come into a welcoming environment and find out what we are really thinking, what is really on the minds of Black people.”

Mac is able to present this information through FOX SOUL, a new live and interactive streaming channel that is dedicated to the African-American viewer. Programming is designed to celebrate Black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the Black community through local and national influencers.

One aspect of hosting the FOX SOUL talk show that Mac never expected was that when she talked about wanting to educate in a fun way, she never realized she would also be one who was being educated. Mac has discovered things about the Black community through the talk show that she didn’t know.

Hosting a talk show is a natural career path for Mac. The Missouri native recalls how when she was growing up, she always wanted to be the one who would read to the class.

“I would read in a newscaster’s voice,” Mac says. “I was reading ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ in class in my newscaster voice and my teacher got so upset at me. She told me I was such an actress. I told her that this was what I was going to be doing with my life so I need to practice right now.

“The other students refused to read and they wanted me to read the whole thing.”

Mac was right and she landed the career she always wanted. The delivery system is new with the streaming service but Mac has been talking about such topics for a long time through venues ranging from being a recurring guest on The Logo channel’s “The Gossip Queens” to her daily Los Angeles-based radio program.

Mac has been working on the air since her days as a student at Texas Southern University where she worked on the school’s radio station. The radio influence can be seen in “The Tammi Mac Show” as she solicits interaction with the viewers.

“We actually live chat with our viewers,” Mac says. “They comment. They get angry. They get happy. It’s a range of emotions that come through our chat room.”

Recent topics that have sparked reaction and interaction have included an examination of the legacy of Juneteenth and reparations for African Americans.

The interactive element isn’t the only big difference between “The Tammi Mac Late Show” and all of the TV chatters who have been on the air before her. It hasn’t been that long ago the late-night world was the sole domain of white males.

Mac sees her show as an example of how things are changing for the better. And, she says that it goes way beyond her program to all of the offerings on FOX SOUL that is giving a voice to a major part of the population that didn’t have any such outlet for so many years.

“I think FOX Soul is definitely talking late-night talk in a different direction with this Black woman hosting it,” Mac says pointing at herself. She laughs and adds, “They couldn’t have made a better choice, I must say.”

What Mac doesn’t point out is that selecting her to be at the center of a late-night talk show meant getting a host who comes to work with a massive amount of energy. That’s necessary because she’s juggling both the streaming service program and the radio show.

The reason Mac can handle so many duties is simple – she loves what she is doing.

“What I love about both of my shows is that I get to be unapologetically Black. I get to express – along with the listeners and the viewers – what it means to be Black in a real way,” Mac says. “It doesn’t have to be sugar coated. It doesn’t have to make anyone feel good. It doesn’t have to be prompted by some outrage in America.

“So that way you get the truth, the honesty of what the Black community shares with one another on a daily basis.”