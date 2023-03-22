Tamala Jones was drawn to both star in and executive produce the new Lifetime movie, “Every Breath She Takes,” because she loves to act, has a great passion for thrillers and knew that the project had a lot to say about how far a person will go before they can take no more when it comes to domestic abuse.

In “Every Breath She Takes,” scheduled to launch at 8 p.m. March 25 on the cable channel, Jones plays Jules Baker, a woman who has suffered through years of mental and verbal abuse from her husband Billy (Brian White). She believes that her ordeal has ended when a massive fire destroys their home and leads to Billy’s death.

The only problem is that new problems arise. Jules becomes a “person of interest” in an investigation of Billy’s death. While she is dealing with being accused of murder, there is a chance that there is more going on with Billy.

“I believe everyone has a breaking point,” Jones says. “It is always going to come to a head if you have been abused for so long. In this movie, my character had to make a choice because she really loved her husband and loved the family that they had even though he was a lot possessive.”

The choices Jones saw her character having were that she could trust her sanity and get through the ordeal or she could let it consume her and watch her entire family fall apart. But, even when Jules trusted her instincts and got out of the situation, it was not the end.

Things take a turn for the worse when problems with insurance arise after it’s found that the fire was intentionally set, and all signs point to Jules. She’s pushed to the edge as a series of frightening events threaten her mental stability and she thinks she’s seeing Billy at every turn.

Jones was ready for the demands of the role as she came to the project with three decades of professional acting to her credit. Among her long list of credits are “Booty Call,” “What Men Want,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” “Kingdom Come” and “Brothers.” She had a recurring character on “Veronica’s Closet” and “Castle.”

“I hope that if a person is in that kind of situation, if a partner is not willing to address the issue, this movie will make people get up and go,” Jones says. “You should know when it is time to leave because not all relationships are to be worked on.

“You have to go on your personal journey – as this character did – to understand that everyone is an individual and no one owns anyone. We are here as a partnership.”

One of the reasons Jones was able to handle all of the demands of “Every Breath She Takes” was her partnership with her co-starring cast. Knowing she would be working with the likes of White, Jackee Harry and Tisha Campbell gave her confidence the process would be much easier both from an acting perspective and as an executive producer.

Jones had anticipated being an executive producer would make the process much harder. But she found working on the film as one of the most enjoyable experiences in her career.

She stresses that the most important key was getting someone with the acting skills of White to play such a crazy role.

For White, taking on that crazy role was more than just another acting job to add to his resume that includes “Men of a Certain Age,” “Chicago Fire,” “Scandal” and “The Family Stone.” He saw a very important message in the film when it comes to domestic violence.

“Communication is key. If this story gets couples talking, that’s helpful. When men and women talk, good things happen,” White says. “I am just hoping as a society that we discuss domestic violence and get to the root of what is causing it.

“What is causing it is a lack of communication. You need to be on the same page with your partner and I believe that was the disconnect in this story.”

Harry echoes those sentiments by adding that the film is vital to getting a dialogue started in regards to domestic violence. She stresses that it is a problem that must be addressed by both parties in a relationship.

In her own life, Harry says she has always taught the importance of communications with the help of a professional. She quickly adds that had there ever been a moment when someone even looked like they were going to hit her, she would have been out of that house in a flash.