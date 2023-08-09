Co-directors Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou – along with co-writer Bill Hinzman – have breathed new life into the familiar teenager-in-peril horror genre with their “Talk to Me.” In doing so, they have managed to create one of the creepiest films of the year.

What creators of horror films have generally done over the years has had a group of fun-loving teens putting themselves in a situation where a creature – or creatures – not of their making systematically has killed them. You can bet none of those young people who decided to party at Camp Crystal Lake decades ago expected to be murder fodder for Jason.

This approach often came with the moral message that those who give into evil urges will be punished. Depending on the rating for the film, this often would include various degrees of sexual intimacy.

The team behind “Talk to Me” have taken the more grounded approach that young people embrace the idea of near immortality. Blinded by their youth, they are more apt to take chances and laugh at the face of danger.

In this case, the danger comes from the mummified hand of a medium that has been encased in porcelain. It looks like one of those hand displays in a store where rings are placed.

The history of the medium being able to contact those in the spirit world – whether it be real or not – is similar to an addictive drug to the group. Like Tupperware parties, the teens get together to shake hands with the object and experience a connection to those from the other side. They willingly do this even when faced with indisputable evidence – via a cell phone world – of the deadly results of such encounters.

It is that immortality halo of youth that they are sure will protect them. Instead of being terrified by these connections, they can’t get enough. This is where “Talk to Me” separates itself from standard horror fodder. The welcomed actions by the teens is what sets in motion the deadly consequences, an action they happily embrace.

This becomes a major problem for Mia – played with great skill by Sophie Wilde. She has been struggling with the death of her mother two years ago and her trips via the demonic hand have opened a door for her to speak with her. This starts out as cathartic but eventually is revealed to be a far different experience.

Having established the cause of the bloody chaos as being the result of actions by the teens, the directors can then settle into a very moralistic aftermath of their actions. The script manages to stay on that very thin line between these being encounters with demons or the delusions of a young mind infected with a near deadly dose of grief. Brushing against reality always makes horror films far more interesting and appealing.

Such high levels of terror only work because of solid acting. This very young cast not only sells the enthusiasm of youth but the reaction to stark realities when evil finally manifests itself.

Not only does Wilde sell the horror side of the story but she also is equally convincing when facing the teen love elements with her best friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen) who is dating her ex-boyfriend, Daniel (Otis Dhanji). The strength of the story comes from how the young people don’t immediately turn to lust but struggle with the complications of love.

All of the young talent is anchored by the always dependable Miranda Otto as the mother of two of the teens involved in the handshakes from Hell. Parents in past horror films tend to be so clueless that their child can be past the point of deadly danger before they notice anything.

Otto’s character knows what her teens are doing. She tries to rein them in, but she must face the unwavering rebellion of youth. Her actions are more in line with reality and that is another plus for the film.

The twin brothers of Danny and Michael Philippou have found the right formula for a modern horror tale. It is no longer acceptable for the victims to be two-dimensional characters who are the arbitrary target of terror. The new horror comes from looking at a world where youthful empowerment tainted by a look-at-me selfie mentality is the driving force.

If they can continue this fresh approach, the brothers could easily take over as the new masters of the macabre.

“Talk to me” is currently playing in local theaters.

Movie review

Talk to Me

Grade: B+

Cast: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Marcus Johnson.

Directors: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Rated: R for language, some sexual situations, bloody violence

Running time: 95 minutes.