Tale of Batman’s butler among new DVD, Blu-ray releases

(KGET) — The lack of new movies hitting local theaters is having a huge impact on the DVD and Blu-ray market. Here is a look at the limited new offerings.

“Pennyworth: The Complete First Season” Grade 2 ½ stars: It is difficult to imagine a lot of people were sitting around wondering how Batman/Bruce Wayne’s butler – Alfred Pennyworth – became such a life-saving servant. There must have been enough to spark the people in charge at EPIX to order this series.

The program looks at the early days of Pennyworth – played by Jack Bannon – as he sets his life course to go from being a British special forces soldier to serving as the butler to American business executive and billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). In case you missed all of the times the origin story of Batman has been told, Thomas is Bryce Wayne’s father.

Long before Bruce dons the mask and cape, Pennyworth becomes the target of the Raven Society, a group of conspirators plotting to take over the government. Pennyworth joins the No Name League to fight the criminals and that team includes Thomas and Martha Wayne.

The series isn’t bad. It’s also not that good. Bannon’s portrayal of Pennyworth seems more of a wrong turn in the Batman history.

“A Good Woman Is Hard to Find” Grade 3 stars: The film unfolds against the underbelly of Northern Ireland’s drug world. Sarah Bolger – best known for roles in “The Tudors,” “Once Upon a Time” and “Mayan, M.C.” – plays a recently widowed mother of two young children. She’s desperately struggling financially, emotionally and psychologically to survive.

Her world is threatened when street thug Tito (Andrew Simpson) forces his way into her life. The young mother must make some life-changing decisions to protect herself and her children.

This is the latest acting role for Bolger where she plays a woman put in a situation with a dominating man where it is so intense it could break her. But, the characters Bolger has opted to play end up being strong women who fight back as in the case of this film.

Also available on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 23

“Dark Fortune”: Child psychologist uncovers a lifetime of trauma when she treats a patient who survives a car wreck.

“Burden”: True story of faith and love overcoming hate. Forest Whitaker stars.

“Corpus Christi”: Ex-con wants to join the clergy.

“The Legion”: People of Rome must trust their fate to Noreno, an expert runner.

Available on digital platforms

“Daddy Issues”: A hapless stand-up comic must move from London to Los Angeles to take over the family business. Available through Video on Demand as of June 23.

“The Ghost of Peter Sellers”: Director Peter Medak seeks closure on how his Columbia Pictures 17th-century-set pirate comedy, “Ghost in the Noonday Sun,” sank almost without a trace in 1973. Available through Video on Demand as of June 23.

“Tape”: Two aspiring actresses (Isabelle Fuhrman and Annarosa Mudd) cross paths with the darker side of the entertainment industry. Available digitally as of June 23.

“Trolls World Tour”: Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray July 7.