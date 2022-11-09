Sylvester Stallone secured his place among the top box office stars of all time with projects such as the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises. He’s been such a massive movie star that taking on the job of being the central figure of a television series was not even on his radar – until now.

Stallone is the star of the new Paramount+ series “Tulsa King” created by Taylor Sheridan, the man behind the super successful Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” That Sheridan series has the distinction of having lured another major movie star to TV in Kevin Costner.

Sheridan and Stallone met years ago while riding horses. They talked about working together at that time but it did not happen. Years later, Sheridan pitched the idea for “Tulsa King” to Stallone.

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison. After completing his 25 year sentence, Manfredi is exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi puts together a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Years and years and years ago, Stallone did land small roles on TV shows such as “Kojak” and “Police Story.” It has been so many years that working in television now often comes across to Stallone like being on a different world.

“It’s harder, faster, and longer. You really have to be quick. You have to be mercurial. You have to work out of sync a lot of times with sequences that don’t follow the natural order of things,” Stallone says. “But most importantly, you have to keep your energy up, and it’s extremely quick. Put it this way. In the amount of time that we did ten episodes is the equivalent of doing five ‘Rockys’ in a row, five two-hour films in a row with no break in between.

“So I had great respect for the crew in their diligence and endurance.”

Joining Stallone in that fast work are Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

That casts helps bring to life the quirkiness of the series that Stallone loves. His mobster living in a strange land is surrounded by a gang that is made up of cowboys, Native Americans, women and a guy who runs a weed store. He describes the group as “complete misfits” who come together as a family.

Asked if he had ever met any real gangsters, Stallone jokes, “Well, half my family are gangsters. At least they’re robbing me.”

One of the reasons Stallone was willing to take on the character so deeply entrenched in the criminal world goes back to an acting job he didn’t land early in his career.

“It’s always been kind of a fantasy since I was rejected to be one of the 200 extras who basically stood behind a wedding cake in ‘The Godfather’ scene in 1970. I’d been trying to get in gangster films, and it just never happened,” Stallone says. “So finally, everything comes to those who wait.

“Also, I wanted to play a different interpretation of a gangster, because most of the time, gangsters are ‘thems’ and ‘those.’ This is a fella who’s very educated, reads Marcus Aurelius, reads Plato. He’s into Machiavelli. He’s also into the classics. He’s a different animal than you would normally see in a, quote, ‘gangster’ film.”

The other big reason Stallone was willing to make the move to television was Sheridan. He feels a great kinship to the writer/producer because they both believe that the world doesn’t need a lot of exposition. Stallone has played a variety of film roles over the years but they have shared the common trait of being men (or sharks in the case of “The Suicide Squad”) of few words.

Both Stallone and Sheridan want to leave plenty of room for the audience to find a connection with the character.

“We stick to the gems that I think the audience can relate to. We all are bound for the common frailties and fraughts of man. People get ‘Yellowstone’ because they understand the dynamics of what these characters are going through,” Stallone says.

“Tulsa King” will premiere with two episodes being released Nov. 13 on Paramount+. The Paramount Network will air the first two episodes on Nov. 20, immediately following a new episode of “Yellowstone.” All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.