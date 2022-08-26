Susie Abromeit has found success in everything she has tackled. She was considered a world class athlete by the age of 16 because of being ranked as one of the top 10 tennis players in the United States. Her move into modeling landed her in the pages of Sports Illustrated.

Her focus these days is on her acting and Abromeit is doing everything she can to make sure she finds the same level of success. For her latest film, the Great American Family offering “Love in Bloom,” Abromeit is on her 11th interview of the day to promote the production that debuts at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 on the cable channel. And, it is only 8:15 a.m.

“It has all felt a little bit like speed dating,” Abromeit says of the long string of radio programs, podcasts and interviews. “I do get it done. I feel like I am happiest when I am working. This is just how I am.”

“Love in Bloom” is the latest premiere in Great American Family’s “New Movie Saturday Nights” that runs through Oct. 22. Great American Christmas returns Oct. 28 with all-new original Christmas movies and holiday content.

The project that Abromeit is so focused on has her playing Amelia, a successful florist in Chicago who appears to have a perfect life. But, there are some emotional aphids lurking. Amelia begins to evaluate her life when she travels to Primrose River, Australia, to help with the wedding of her soon-to-be-married little sister. A friendship between Amelia with the best man soon blossoms.

The reason Abromeit is so passionate about the project is that she sees it as the kind of romantic comedy that was so popular in the 1980s. Think of “Love in Bloom” as if Harry met Sally at a flower shop or there was a beautiful bed of roses at the top of Notting Hill.

Being part of a movie that embraces romance makes Abromeit extremely happy.

“I 100% believe that love is what makes the world go round,” Abromeit says. “I think that there is a lot of evil in the world and we can all debate what that looks like. But, I think how our world continues and how we continue as a species is because of love, community and friendship.

“I really love just telling beautiful stories. I really want to bring real joy and light and beauty into this world.”

Before becoming such a champion for love and romance, Abromeit built up a long and diverse list of acting credits. Her TV and film roles have included “Sex Drive,” “I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell,” “Battle: Los Angeles,” “Chicago Med,” “Devious Maids,” “One Tree Hill” and “The Haves and Have Nots.”

She is best known for her breakout role in the Netflix/Marvel show “Jessica Jones” starring alongside Carrie Anne Moss and Krysten Ritter. Working on “Jessica Jones” has a special place in Abromeit’s heart because she is such a fan of the hero’s journey stories.

Her love of rom-coms runs equally deep. Abromeit’s commitment to affairs of the heart runs so strong that she will star in four original films for the cable company plus host “Family Original Movie Nights.” Not only will she star in future projects but she is also in the process of writing an original film.

Like all actors, Abromeit is happy just to get the opportunity to work. It is an added bonus when she knows that work is a project like “Love in Bloom” that she knows is going to touch the hearts of so many people.

“I think if you are creating art that really lights your soul on fire then I think that is really where it is at. If you are having a great time then the audience will have a great time,” Abromeit says. “We are very empathic beings so I think that is how movies help us make sense of our world through stories.”

Abromeit’s efforts to connect with people doesn’t stop with acting. She is equally committed to her role of serving on the creative council for the non-partisan organization Represent.us that is supported by Jennifer Lawrence, JJ Abrams, Sia, Amy Adams, and more. She is also an ambassador for the organization Not For Sale that helps survivors of human trafficking.

The constant in everything Abromeit does is her full-blown commitment to finding as much success as possible. She laughs and says it is ironic that she’s playing a character in “Love in Bloom” who is a whiz with plants because she has never found a lot of success when dealing with flowers in her own life. She showed with all the other elements of her life that Abromeit will not give up trying to be a better gardener.