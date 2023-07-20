Filmmakers Leslie Iwerks and Mark Catalena faced a task of super-sized proportions while making “Superpowered: The D.C. Story.” They not only had to cover the 85-year history of the comic book giant but also had to include all the company’s numerous branches from film to TV to merchandising to video games.

They accomplished the task with the three-part Max original documentary that has just launched on the streaming service. It looks at the enduring and influential legacy of DC that through the decades had to change with the times. While its three comic book titans – Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman – dominate the history, the story of DC goes deeper into how the company reflected social and political changes.

The pair used the evolution of the comic book characters as a business story, a tale of creativity and a reflection on innovation throughout the company.

Iwerks says, “It was those three layers woven together over 80-plus years that really defined our story. Where were the lowest lows? Where were the highest highs? What was the biggest impact of those three layers.”

Catelena agrees that those three elements were key but adds that there were two more aspects to the story that were crucial – re-invention and empowerment. He calls the five points as the “north star” for the production.

“Superpowered” charts the rise of Superman to be one of the most iconic figures in pop culture while Wonder Woman rose from a controversial start to being a figure so appreciated for being a strong female that the first issue of Ms. Magazine suggested she be president. She was even a global ambassador for the United Nations.

Iwerks wanted the narrator of “Superpowered” to be female because for decades, the comic book industry was a males only club. They landed on Rosario Dawson who is not only a huge comic book fan but provided the voice for Wonder Woman on the direct-to-video release “Wonder Woman: Bloodlines.”

“We looked at a lot of different people. Her voice, we really liked,” Iwerks says. “We wanted somebody to come to the table with a passion for the subject who didn’t just read it but would tell us the story and feel heartfelt about it.

“We felt like that is who she was.”

The filmmakers had a wealth of visual images to use in the documentary from pages and panels of comic books to TV and film footage. Catelena and Iwerks created a wish list of interviews they wanted to do. The only changes they had to make from their initial blueprint was to put less emphasis on a certain storyline if interviews didn’t happen.

That didn’t happen a lot as the docuseries features more than 60 new and archival interviews with creators, actors and executives, including: Melissa Benoist, Greg Berlanti, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Lynda Carter, Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, Leslie Grace, James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Damon Lindelof, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Christopher Reeve, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Zack Snyder, Bruce Timm, Michael E. Uslan and Mark Waid.

The DC Comics story started in the mid-30s with the birth of Superman being ground zero. The docuseries goes from that point and examines the changes to the company that continue through today with the increase in movie production and the move of DC Comics offices from New York to Los Angeles.

Iwerks wants viewers to see the production as both a look back and ahead.

“I feel like it is a reflection of where we have been as a mirror to culture. How these characters reflected on culture and how culture reflected on them,” Iwerks says. “I think that will continue.

“I think the storylines of more marginalized characters, peoples, subjects, different worlds is very interesting. The world is DC’s oyster, so to speak.”

The three episodes of “Superpowered: The DC Story” include:

Episode one: The Hero’s Journey: DC’s origins began with the creation of the superhero trinity: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. From survival to revival, DC navigates the birth of the sidekick, parental concerns after WWII, and a corporate takeover amid a struggle to stay current.

Episode two: Coming of age: During a period of declining comic book sales, a bold move resets DC’s entire universe, as the company decides to also take a gamble on a new Superman movie. DC introduces its first Black superhero and breaks story boundaries under their new branch of Vertigo Comics.

Episode three: A Better Tomorrow: A group of diverse creators form Milestone Media give voice to marginalized characters and stories born out of their own experiences. After more than eight decades of history, DC visionaries look toward a future that is representative of all in their ever-expanding universe.