“My Adventures with Superman” – the new animated series is set to take flight at midnight July 6 on the cable channel Adult Swim – could have been called “Superman: The Missing Years.” Series such as “Smallville” and “Superboy” offered a look at the Man of Steel in his youth. “Superman & Lois” shows him as an adult.

The new series offers a rare glimpse into the lives of Superman (voiced by Jack Quaid), Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) as twentysomethings. They have not established themselves as intrepid employees of the Daily Planet yet and Superman is still working out the kinks with his hero duties.

One of the most notable differences in this serialized coming-of-age story from other projects featuring the Man of Steel is the depiction of Lois Lane. Generally, she is portrayed as a serious reporter who too often gets in trouble in pursuit of a story.

Lee’s version of Lois is one who is an emotional firecracker filled with endless energy and gusto. This energetic approach – suggests Lee – is simply the fact they are in their early 20s.

“She’s younger and trying to figure herself out in the Daily Planet and in life,” Lee says. “She definitely has this drive and ambition and a lot of energy.

“I think that just naturally happened when we started recording. The more we did it and the more I got to know Lois, I realized this is who she is. She’s bright and passionate about her work. She wants to change the world. It was cool to do this different kind of Lois.”

The Illinois native has put together a long list of professional acting credits over the past decade with such projects as “Faking It,” “K.C. Undercover,” “Gap Year” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” The only other voice work she has done was for “Mickey Mouse Funhouse.”

Lee has been very active in stage work where she had to be able to project her voice to the back of the theater. Recording sessions for animated programs have the voice talent in a small room with the microphone only inches away from their mouth.

“There were times during recording sessions where I would project and they would stop me and say they needed to lower the sound but that’s what the engineers are there for,” Lee says. “I think it was cool because this Lois is so enthusiastic and has so much energy it is almost similar to a theater vibe.

“It kind of felt similar but different.”

The challenge was to keep the performance grounded enough that it would work for the television series but also to keep the energy at a high level. That challenge was easy compared to what she faced while working on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” where her character would break into song or start dancing.

Jimmy Olsen has also been known to get into trouble over the years but generally he has been more level-headed than Lois. Sahid was told by the producers that they wanted his version of the Daily Planet photographer to have a youthful spirit.

“They wanted him to be somebody who was very gung-ho not just with his relationship with his friends but his hobbies. He has a love of conspiracy theories,” Sahid says. “At the end of the day you get a breakdown of what they are looking for in the character but eventually you just bring your essence to it and that brings color to the character.”

Before taking on his first voice acting role with “My Adventures with Superman,” Sahid’s credits include “Kingdom,” “Cousins for Life,” “That Girl Lay Lay” and “Jury Duty.” He admits that the first recording sessions can be a little intimidating.

It took him a few sessions to get accustomed to the concept of having to perform but none of his fellow actors are there to face him. The other challenge was to find just the right voice for the character. He wanted to bring enough of himself to the role to keep the character grounded while also elevating the performance enough to get across the energy Jimmy has. Sahid didn’t even have a drawing of Jimmy to look at for initial recording sessions.

The two voice actors will help tell the stories in “My Adventures with Superman” that includes how Lois Becomes a star reporter, Clark’s efforts to establish his secret identity as Superman and how Jimmy’s wild theories both help and hinder. There is also a budding romance and that natural curiosity that every Lois Lane has had to discover Superman’s true identity.

Season one consists of ten 22-minute episodes. After the initial two episodes premiere July 6 on Adult Swim a new episode will be released every Thursday. The episodes will be available the next day on the streaming service Max.