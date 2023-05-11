“Max Fleischer’s Superman 1941-1943” Grade A: There have been a long string of animated television shows and movies featuring the Man of Steel. None have come close to the superb art deco look that Max Fleischer used to present these 17 animated shorts.

These productions were presented in movie theaters with episodes such as “Superman (Mad Scientist),” “The Mechanical Monsters,” “Billion Dollar Limited” and “Arctic Giant.” Each is a loving tribute to the first comic book superhero.

The masterful use of color and shadows give these shorts a stunning design. They may have been produced more than 80 years ago but except for a weird design for the logo on Superman’s chest, the shorts have a timeless quality. You should not consider yourself a fan of Superman if you don’t own this set.

These animated shorts have been released in various packages over the years. The remastering process used to create this set – that began with a 4K, 16-bit scan of Fleischer’s original 35mm films – is the highest quality to date. It even stays true to the original theatrical aspect ratio of 1.37-to-1.

Even the voice talent is flawless. Radio actors Bud Collyer and Joan Alexander reprised their roles from “The Adventures of Superman” radio show voicing Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Jackson Beck provided the voice of Perry White and the show’s primary narrator. Additional voices were provided by Jack Mercer, Grant Richards, Julian Noa, Lee Royce, Max Smith, Sam Parker and Carl Meyer.

The 17 animated shorts would be enough to recommend this set but also included are three featurettes – “Superman: Speeding Toward Tomorrow,” “First Flight: The Fleischer Superman Series – The Origins and Influence of This Groundbreaking Cartoon Series” and “The Man, the Myth, Superman: Exploring the Tradition of Superman Heroes on the Page and Screen.” All three add to the animated history of Superman.

The set will be available through digital platforms and on Blu-ray starting May 16.

