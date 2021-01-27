Superb cast saving grace of ‘The Little Things’

(KGET) — Landing just one of Hollywood’s top actors in a production automatically raises the quality of the project. The casting of George Clooney in “Midnight Sky” or Tom Hanks in “News of the World” are current examples.

“The Little Things” gets such a boost by having the always dependable Denzel Washington play the central figure in this heart-pounding, heart-stopping murder mystery. His casting alone would have been enough to make this offering that will be available on the streaming service of HBO Max starting Jan. 29 worth your time.

But, there’s more – a lot more.

Washington is joined by two more acting elites in Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) and Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) making “The Little Things” even stronger. This is an all-star lineup bringing to life a story from director/writer John Lee Hancock (“Saving Mr. Banks”) that is elevated to a higher level by the three performers.

Washington plays the life-weary Joe Deacon, a former Los Angeles detective who left his job in the big city under less than ideal circumstances years ago with a murder investigation still pending. That event continues to haunt him even as he now works as a Deputy Sheriff for Kern County.

A new case ends up getting Deacon sent back to Los Angeles. While there, he is drawn into a new investigation that has the same characteristics as the one he left behind a decade ago. He tags along with Sgt. Jim Baxter – as played by Malek – to search for a serial killer who is terrorizing Los Angeles.

Their investigation leads to Albert Sparma – played with skin-crawling creepiness by Jared Leto – who treats the police like players in a bloody game. The question is whether Sparma is the real killer or just crazy enough to want to make the police believe he is involved.

Hancock’s story barely rises above the level of a TV police drama. His storylines lack the kind of originality that make fans of the genre have to work to see past the red herrings. Even the twist ending is too obvious to create the shocking punch that would have made this a better thriller.

The saving grace is that Hancock put together a superb cast and they make even the familiar feel less pedestrian. Washington is the fine wine of acting as he just keeps getting better with age. There is no doubt his character is carrying a heavy weight because of events in his past.

At the same time, he’s strong enough to deal with the mad man being portrayed by Leto. Once again Leto transforms himself so much for the performance that it is as if he has been consumed himself by the brilliant madness of the suspected killer. It’s not just how he delivers his lines but Leto has changed his whole body to make this role creepy without him ever saying a word.

Leto’s work is always deeply intense but this character would have made Charles Manson nervous.

Round that off with a perfectly controlled performance by Malek who has the toughest job of the lot. He’s been cast as a no-nonsense detective in the hands of someone with less acting skills the character could have come across as lacking a soul.

Malek plays the role with so many layers that it is easy to see past his controlled exterior is a man dealing with pain, frustration and a little fear. This is vital to make the third act of the film believable.

In lesser hands, “The Little Things” would have been a mediocre crime story. That ends up not being the case because of three Oscar nomination worthy performances by Hancock’s all-star team.

They offer big reasons to watch “The Little Things.”

Movie review

“The Little Things”

3 1/2 stars

Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Chris Bauer.

Director: John Lee Hancock

Rated: R for violence, sexual situations, nudity, language, drug use.

Running time: 127 minutes.

PLEASE NOTE: “The Little Things” is scheduled to open in selected theaters but will be available everywhere through the streaming service of HBO Max starting Jan. 29.