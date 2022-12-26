The opening date for the new attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood has been revealed. (Photo courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood)

If you are trying to think of a New Year’s Day resolution you would be more likely to accomplish than trying to lose weight or to stop binge watching so many streaming service programs, the solution could be just a few miles down the road. All you have to do is resolve to do more traveling and Universal Studios Hollywood will unveil a new destination possibility starting Feb. 17.

That’s the day that Super Nintendo World will open at the Southern California theme park. The latest attraction at the theme park will be a way to go inside the world of video games within the Mushroom Kingdom.

Guests and fans will find themselves immersed in a massive interactive world where the video game world is seamlessly fused with reality with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track.

Among the interactive activities will be Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory. This all can be accessed through the entrance at Peach’s Castle. A Power-Up Band – wearable, interactive wristbands – allows guests to access even more elements of the land.

Here are some of the video game-inspired elements that will be included in the latest addition to the theme park.

Mount Beanpole: This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a sculpture of a large and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as a key centerpiece of the land. It is the home to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. As guests navigate the winding corridors and pass through the hall of medallions and trophies of the ominous castle towards the ride, they will learn more about Bowser’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge: The ride inspired by the popular Mario Kart video game series fuses augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track.

Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head mounted AR goggles. This unique feature is one of the big differences between the ride and other attractions in the park.

With “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” guests will steer through underwater courses and courses in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win.

A big difference between the new ride and other attractions at the theme park is that there will be numerous experiences that recreates iconic environments from the Mario Kart games where no two races will be alike.

Power-Up Band: The wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to level-up the guest experience within the land and enhance its many interactive elements. These include keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land.

Power-Up Bands also will allow guests to enjoy extra-special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. They will come in six design options with character themes.

Interactive Gameplay: Within the land, guests will become fully engulfed in an engaging world of real-life gameplay, including punching ? Blocks to collect digital coins and a variety of interactives. They will discover a new dimension through the interactive binoculars employing augmented reality technology positioned within the land.

Guests can beat the four Key Challenges and collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp interactive activities to ultimately allow access to the culminating boss battle with Bowser Jr.

Toadstool Cafe: The land’s signature restaurant will feature Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

1-UP Factory: It wouldn’t be a theme park attraction without a place to purchase merchandise. The 1-UP Factory will offer a selection of merchandise from Mario and Luigi themed apparel to character hats and an array of plush characters, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser.

Super Nintendo World is being added to Universal Studios Hollywood, the only theme park that features games and attractions on the same location as a working studio lot.

If you would like more information on the new attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood or the theme park in general, go to www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more information.

It will be game on in a few weeks.