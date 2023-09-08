One of the best movies inspired by a comic book is now being released on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Spiderman: Across the Spider Verse” Grade A-: Directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson have taken their past work and added a rainbow of more animation styles to create “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse.” They’ve started with what already was a groundbreaking approach and pumped it full of visual steroids.

The result is a production that is so overwhelming, it may never be fully appreciated even with a multiverse of viewings. At least with the DVD and Blu-ray release, there is the opportunity for multiple viewings.

The universe that is the focus of this production features Miles Morales (voiced by Shamiek Moore) as Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. He travels across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-Men, Women, Animals, Dinosaurs, Cars, etc. to deal with a villain powerful enough to wipe out every universe.

In many ways, the astounding cinematography is enough to recommend seeing the movie. But what is equally as brilliant is the script by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and David Callaham. The smart dialogue harkens back to the beginnings of Marvel Comics. There’s even a point when a very serious Spider-Man is chastised for not being funny. He is reminded Spider-Man is supposed to be funny.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Sept. 5

“Star Trek: Picard: The Final Season”: Jean-Luc Picard and members of various crews must save the universe one more time.

“The Equalizer: Season Three”: Queen Latifah continues to make this one of the best action series on network television.

“Blue Jean”: Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean (Rosy McEwen) to live a double life.

“Young Sheldon: The Complete Sixth Season”: The antics of the boy genius are featured in this CBS comedy that is a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory.”

“Harley Quinn: The Complete Third Season”: This continues to be one of the most adult animated series on cable.

“Daliland”: The film focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Salvador Dalí (Ben Kingsley) and his wife, Gala.

“NCIS: Los Angeles – The Final Season”: The release includes all 21 episodes including two crossover episodes and special features that go behind the scenes with cast and crew.

“Another Day to Live Through”: Young woman and an old soldier are trapped in a cycle of abuse and violence in an isolated cabin.

“Matilda”: The film is being re-released with 4K resolution.

“Master Gardner”: When a horticulturist is forced to take on a new apprentice, dark secrets are unlocked.

“Goodbye Monster”: A doctor banished after accidentally ruining his island gets one last chance to redeem himself after a young boy comes to him for healing.

“God is a Bullet”: Detective quits the force and infiltrates a cult to find his daughter.

Available on digital platforms

“Portrait of the Queen”: Documentary looks at the long life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.