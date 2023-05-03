“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been a favorite among viewers and a darling with the critics through four seasons. The fifth – and final – season has continued that trend. One of the chief reasons the Prime Video series has garnered so much love and affection is the strong cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Reid Scott, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Alfie Fuller.

Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron also have been a part of the series playing Rose Weissman – Mrs. Maisel’s mom – and Shirley Maisel – Mrs. Maisel’s ex-mom-in-law – respectively. Now that the show is ending, they are beginning to reflect on what it has meant to be part of the “Mrs. Maisel” cast.

Aaron says, “We know how lucky we are and that it was lightning in a bottle. Both of us have done a lot of work and so we know it is very rare.

“You might find one pal in a group of people, and you endure the rest. I asked if they cast chemistry as well as characters or did they just luck out. I think they just lucked out.”

Aaron got to spend a lot of time with Kevin Pollak because he played her husband. In Hinkle’s case, she worked closely with Tony Shalhoub who portrayed her spouse.

Hinkle has nothing but praise for Shalhoub.

“Every single day he comes with an excitement and a sense of what can we discover,” Hinkle says. “He is so not a person with any qualities of jadedness. He is like a childlike, joyous sprite. When you work with him, you forget your own fears.”

She adds that if she were given the chance to work with a lot of different cast members the rest of her career or work with just the “Mrs. Maisel” group, she would most likely pick the actors she has worked with on the Prime Video series.

The veteran actors are quick to point out that no matter how strong the cast, it is the writing of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino that is the key to what has made the series work so well.

Aaron calls the writing on “Mrs. Maisel” as being “once in a lifetime.”

She goes on to say that the way the scripts have been put together is almost musical in nature. There is a rhythm to the words – and even the pauses between words – that inspires the actors. Aaron found the writing to be so precise that she always knew the moment she was not delivering the lines the correct way.

The writing was so good that Hinkle found her first year on the series to be daunting.

“It was like I wasn’t in the right orchestra to make sure Amy and Dan were feeling that the music they heard was the music I was offering,” Hinkle says. “As the years went on it became almost like Shakespeare where you had to have that rhythm.”

Adding to the verbal rhythms of the show is the way “Mrs. Maisel” is put together. Every movement in a scene was closely choreographed to the point that the cast spent hours just knowing where they would be moving in a scene.

The connection for Hinkle to the show may be just a little more familiar than for the rest of the cast. A trademark for Sherman-Palladino is that she tends to wear large hats. Hinkle’s character inherited that look.

Hinkle laughs and explains how she has always been in awe of the hats owned by the show’s creator, especially since seeing her hat closet.

“I was given this character that sort of rivals what she has,” Hinkle says.

The cast and writing have been so strong that the streaming service series about a woman trying to break into the standup comedy world in the ‘50s and ‘60s has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series. It has also picked up six Critics Choice Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Both Hinkle and Aaron have long resumes. Along with a long run on “Two and a Half Men,” Hinkle has appeared on “Speechless” and “Madam Secretary.” Aaron’s credits include “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Ghosts.”

One thing both discovered early was that the words being said had a lot to do with presenting some very universal themes from dealing with family to having dreams.

Aaron says, “Everybody’s from a family. Being aspirational and having a dream is something everyone has in common. I think that’s why the show has meant so much to such a huge variety of people.”

The final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is currently being played out on Prime Video. New episodes will be available through the streaming service until the finale on May 26.