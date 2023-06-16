It can be years between the release of a movie and its sequel. Executive producer Mary J. Blige made sure that was not the case with the films “Mary J. Blige’s Real Love” and “Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman.” The first film aired on the Lifetime cable channel June 10 with the sequel set to debut at 8 p.m. June 17.

The films – inspired by the Queen of Hip Hop Soul’s best-selling songs of the same name – star Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi. Princess Davis, Austin Anozie, Millan Tesfazgi, Shiraine Haas, Garfield Wilson and Hamza Fouad round out the cast.

“Real Love” followed 18-year-old Kendra (Alexus) as she sets off on her own for the first time to attend college in North Carolina. Her efforts to stay focused on school faded as a relationship with Ben (Da’Vinchi), her photo class partner, grew. Kendra realized that in order to pursue her dreams, she had to leave Ben behind.

The story of Kendra and Ben picks up 15 years later in “Strength of a Woman.” Kendra, a successful photographer, finds herself in a failing marriage and must reckon with the decisions she made for the life she thought she wanted. When Ben unexpectedly comes back into her life, she is forced to a crisis point.

The challenge for the actors was how to play their characters the same but with 15 years of maturing. It was just a matter for Alexus to focus on key elements of her character.

“I took time to make that transition knowing that there would be a 15-year difference. So, I focused on body movement. The placement of my feelings and emotions knowing that it is less of the whiny Kendra and more of the assured Kendra.

“I am not 30 obviously, but I just took into account being married, wanting to have a family. Just being real to a Black woman overcoming those circumstances and being true to what that looks like in the future.”

She describes working on the two films as very challenging in terms of what was asked of her as an actress. It was also fun to play the role that covered such different time periods in the character’s life.

Alexus is an Alabama native known for her roles in “The Rickey Smiley Show,” “Empire,” “Breaking In,” “13 Reasons Why and “Runaways.”

Both films were equally fun for Alexus because they were so different. She would get to play the same character as a college student who sees the world through a naïve lens. Then with “Strength of a Woman,” the character is facing the period in her life where she must deal with more responsibilities.

She admits that on “Real Love,” she and Princess Davis were very giggly. Once “Strength of a Woman” started filming, the pair continued to have fun, but they approached the day with a slightly more stern edge.

The two films unfold in different time periods, but Alexus sees that as a strength for both.

“Your experiences, at that age, especially in college, shape you so much in where you decide to go, the decisions you make” Alexus says. “Everything that happens in your life shapes who you are in the future.

They definitely go hand-in-hand and you have to take into account a lot of what happened before that got us to where we are right now.”

Princess Davis agrees with her co-star. She sees “Strength of a Woman” as a project that shows where these people have arrived. One of the things she likes the most is seeing how the friendship between her character and the one played by Alexus has evolved.

Princess Davis – a Canadian actress who was born in 2000 – had to do some quick research on the ‘90s before the filming started. It made sense that she listened to a lot of music by Mary J. Blige to get her in the right frame of mind for the time period.

Blige, who serves as an executive producer on both original films, previously executive produced Lifetime’s top-rated original movie of 2020, “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.” Blige also starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz in her first movie role in the Lifetime civil rights biopic “Betty & Coretta” with Angela Bassett.

In support of the content, Lifetime has partnered with Take Back the Night Foundation, an international event and non-profit organization with the mission ending all forms of sexual violence, including sexual assault, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking, gender harassment, and relationship violence, and to support survivors in their healing journeys.

If you missed “Real Love,” it will be rebroadcast at 6 p.m. June 17 before the start of “Strength of a Woman.”