(KGET) — Writer/director Ray Spivey faced two major challenges in creating his trip into terror with his new feature film “Storage Locker.” It’s the tale of a comic book collector who meets two mysterious sisters who run a secret collectors’ society. To acquire a rare comic book, he must battle a demonic presence in the sisters’ deadly storage facility.

The film will be available on digital platforms starting Aug. 22.

As the name reveals, Spivey needed a storage facility that had the right amount of creepiness. He got lucky with the search for the right storage locker.

“I wanted a lot of the action at the end to be in kind of a sub-basement of your typical storage unit facility. We were really lucky that the state of Texas had a building they were getting ready to demolish,” Spivey says. “It was the former state hazardous bio-waste facility.”

The long creepy hallways were loaded with dangling wires and covered in dust. That would have been enough to create the proper look for his film, but the bonus was that his actors were freaked out because they were working in a former bio-waste facility. Getting them to look terrified was easy.

The other task was a bigger test. “Storage Locker” follows a fanatical comic book collector who is willing to ignore witches, demons and assorted other characters to find an extremely rare comic. Spivey was working with a small filming budget so he couldn’t just go out and buy the first edition of Action Comics or an Amazing Fantasy 15 that introduced Spider-Man to the world.

“Obviously the Marvel people weren’t going to give me the authority to use Amazing Fantasy 15. I think a recent copy just sold for $3.6 million,” Spivey says.

The way Spivey solved that dilemma was to add another credit to his resume. He drew the comic book that became the source of his main character’s obsession.

His creation isn’t a real comic book but certainly comes across as being from that world. He came up with the name for the comic to be Atomic Fiction, a publication that introduces a character known simply as The Spyder who has a couple of extra spider eyes.

“You’ve seen those people whose lust for those books, for the paper, far exceeds their love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Spivey says. “They love that paper copy.”

Spivey not only had to be creative with his prized comic but also had to find a way to depict a comic book store when he could not get any real businesses to agree to be a location for filming. His solution was to create a comic book store/chiropractor office where you can buy and sell comics in the front and have your spine adjusted in the back.

What Spivey has ended up doing is bringing together two very popular genres. Movies dealing with any type of comic book character have found a strong following. At the same time, horror movies continue to be a strong force in the moviemaking world because they can be produced on a small budget and have a loyal audience.

His film is just now being made available to the public but it has already picked up numerous awards at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival including Best Feature & Best Director. It has been screened at other festivals including Shockfest, IndieFest, NY International Film Awards and WorldFest Houston.

Before writing and directing “Storage Locker,” Spivey wrote and directed “Writer’s Block.” He also wrote “The Last of the Moonlight Towers” and directed “The Pro Bono Watchman.”

The initial idea for “Storage Locker” came from a very practical place. Spivey has moved in and out of storage lockers over the years. He would often wonder what would happen if the lights that are triggered by motion suddenly go off and on.

“Knowing comic collectors who have stored their collections at storage lockers, it just became a natural fit,” Spivey says. “The hero – Stanley – is an obsessive collector and he cannot – as with most 20 year olds – focus on anything else but his obsession.”

“Storage Locker” stars Mike Gassaway, Bobbie Grace, Meredyth Fowler, Avery Mayo, David Trevino, Hannah Hufford, Skeeta Jenkins, Jeannie Carter-Cruz and Allen Danziger. These are actors who generally have worked in the independent film world.

“They also happen to be amazing actors,” Spivey says. “I think that was the real strong point of this movie. How this ensemble cast came together to put this together.

“We were doing this when the lead actor caught COVID so we had to shift everything around.”

The delay of a shooting schedule from 18 days to 24 killed the small budget Spivey had to produce the movie. At least he has the only copy of Atomic Fiction that introduces Spyder that he can sell.