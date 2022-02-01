Steve Harvey finally has his day in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It would seem logical to assume that Steve Harvey should have been happy with the entertainment empire he had built. That world includes both the regular and celebrity versions of “Family Feud,” a syndicated radio show and a successful stand-up career. The problem was that Harvey had a secret dream that had gone unfulfilled for years.

Harvey has always wanted to be a judge on TV. He wasn’t talking about portraying a judge in a TV drama or comedy. Harvey wanted to sit in judgment of those willing to let him be the arbitrator of their case.

He finally got to make that dream wish come true with “Judge Steve Harvey,” the new unscripted courtroom comedy that airs at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC. With the help of his trusted bailiff, Nancy, Harvey rules on various cases in his courtroom based on common sense.

“I came up with this idea about twelve years ago and I just never told anybody. I never met with a network about it. I never discussed it with my team, my production company. Nothing. I just had this idea,” Harvey says.

Harvey finally spoke up during a Zoom call with a group of ABC executives. The virtual meeting was to pitch an idea for a scripted comedy starring Harvey. He liked the concept but the idea of going back to a situation comedy didn’t excite him. He starred in the TV comedy, “The Steve Harvey Show,” from 1996-2002.

One of the executives asked Harvey what he would like to do if he could pick any project. That’s when he told the group that he wanted to be a TV judge.

“The Zoom got kind of quiet because they went like, ‘A judge?’ Everybody’s looking at me, trying to figure out where that came from,” Harvey says. “I told them I wanted it to be funny. I wanted to be insightful. I wanted it to be not about the verdict but about the story.”

He got the green light on the following day to move forward with the idea. Harvey connected with Myeshia Mizuno – who had worked for one of the most famous TV judges in history, Judge Judy – to get her to be the executive producer of the show and he was ready to take the bench.

It might have taken some time for the ABC executives to wrap their heads around the idea of Steve Harvey being a judge, but Mizuno knew immediately he was the right person to put on a robe.

“I think it’s a natural progression to have Mr. Harvey as a judge. From all his years of everything he’s done – from his standup to the radio to his talk show to sitcom as well ‑ this is a natural progression,” Mizuno says. “One of the wonderful things about Mr. Harvey is him being able to speak on so many things and being able to relate to all types of people, and that’s why we know this show is going to be a success – the combination of what Mr. Harvey brings and just the plethora of stories that real people have.

“Reality is stranger than fiction and we see that coming into the courtroom with so many stories and the things these people say and believe and understand or think. And it’s all very relatable. And the biggest thing is, I think, people can enjoy watching it and watching it as a family and relate to the stories.”

Harvey has shown great success in every aspect of entertainment he has tackled. He has been nominated for and won several awards throughout his career, including seven NAACP Image Awards for his work on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” a 2013 People’s Choice Award for Favorite New Talk Show Host for “The Steve Harvey Show,” 2012 and 2014 Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Host for “The Steve Harvey Show,” a 2011 BET Humanitarian Award, and Daytime Emmy nominations in 2010 and 2014 for Outstanding Game Show Host for “Family Feud.”

Harvey is finally getting to live out the dream of being a judge on TV but don’t look for him to put the entertainment world behind him to study law.

“Study? Look at me. Do I look like I could do well in school? Study? I hate everything about school. Study? I write jokes. Nah. Nothing’s going to make me study law,” Harvey says. “I’m going to do this show right here for some years and it’s going to be a huge success and I’m just going to keep relying on what this show is based on.

“It’s based on my opinion and common sense. I’ve got a Ph.D. in that so I don’t have to go back for that.”

If you miss the episodes of “Judge Steve Harvey” when they initially air on ABC, they are available on demand and on the streaming service of Hulu the day following the premiere.