BAKERSFIELD,Calif. (KGET) — Steve Carell hopes that he is chained up on the set for every acting role he gets until the end of his career.

This is not a weird or kinky request. It is merely Carell’s way of saying how much having his character being held prisoner in the new 10-part FX series “The Patient” helped him play the role.

In the psychological thriller that will be available Aug. 30 through the streaming service Hulu, Carell plays therapist Alan Strauss. He awakens one day to find he is being held prisoner in a small room by a patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson). He’s not just a patient but reveals himself to be a serial killer who needs to have his homicidal urges curbed.

“When we were in that set, we were really in it for the duration of the day. When I got chained in, it was a real lock with a real key,” Carell says. “I thought, ‘Boy, if there’s an earthquake or a fire, I hope somebody thinks twice about letting me out of here.’”

“But I even liked to be chained up when I wasn’t on camera because it sort of added to the vibe of that space. I thought the production designers, set designers did such a wonderful job creating that space because it didn’t feel like sort of a cliche space. It felt like a space people are familiar with, but being there for so long, it really took on sort of an ominous quality.”

The challenge in creating the space where so much of the short-run series takes place was to give the actors an arena to work in where they would have a believable feeling of being confined in a small space. The key was creating a room that remained the same but looked very different depending on the lighting would be changed to reflect the time of day.

The room is the backdrop for a verbal battle between doctor and patient. Strauss must unwind Fortner’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again. The process is complicated by Fortner refusing to discuss key issues such as the relationship he has had with his mother (Linda Emond) and the fact that Strauss has to face his own demons.

Over the course of his imprisonment, Strauss uncovers not only how deep Fortner’s compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. After working on the project, Carell doesn’t think he would be a good therapist but is happy to play one.

“I think a lot of people think they would be a good therapist, but I don’t know. I do enjoy listening to people, and I think that’s probably the most important aspect of it,” Carell says. “Therapy, to me, doesn’t mean someone who is going to solve your problems or come up with solutions to your problems. I see a therapist as someone who helps you connect the dots and asks you things that might lead you to find and draw your own conclusions.

“I don’t think therapists are people whisperers. I feel they’re just people who have a capacity to listen and help other people make connections in a general way. At least that’s the way I perceive it. But whether I think that way, I don’t know. I enjoy playing one. That’s for sure.”

Carell’s character in “The Patient” has his flaws but generally he appears to be a good person. Domhnall Gleeson took on a role where there are no ambiguities because his character is a self-proclaimed serial killer.

Gleeson had no problem finding material to use for researching the role. What he found is that the public has a deep fascination when it comes to serial killers. He collected a lot of general knowledge but the key for him to play Fortner was in the script.

“At the end of the day, it felt like the clues were so well written. Sam is a very specific sort of person. There are all different sorts of people who kill people, and Sam was incredibly specific,” Gleeson says. “Actually, a lot of the clues were on the page, and I think a lot of the clues were also strangely in me.

“I can only play it as the version that makes most sense to who I am, I suppose. So really it was about asking questions of myself and asking questions of the script as opposed to looking for answers on the internet or in research. I enjoyed that journey tremendously.”

Carell applauds Gleeson for the way he played his character. Carell has found that a role based solely on research will end up coming across as “very thin.”