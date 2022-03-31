BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stephen Merchant admits his decision to cast himself in the new Prime Video series “The Outlaws” was a little maddening. It’s not that he didn’t want to play one of the group of people forced together to do community service. What he didn’t take into consideration was how much work he would have to do in the role to go along with also being the co-creator, director, producer and writer.

“I have done projects in the past where I was also an actor and for some reason they went fairly painlessly so I was lulled into a false sense of security that this wouldn’t be too hard,” Merchant says. “When I look back at those I realize I was mainly in a scene with one other person and we were sat down.

“Whereas in this there were a lot more characters, a lot more running around. It was a lot more ambitious.”

Merchant sarcastically adds that indeed it was a mad idea and he has regretted it every day of his life.

“The Outlaws” is a rather weird take on the workplace comedy genre. Seven strangers from very different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible.

Those other projects Merchant was talking about where he wore multiple caps include ‘Dream Corp LLC.” “Hello Ladies” and “Extras.” At least Merchant did have some help with his maddening efforts for “The Outlaw.”

Elgin James – the creative force behind the FX series “Mayans M.C.” – is also a writer and co-creator on the series. The maddening element for James was he was working on the upcoming season of “Mayans M.C.” at the same time as “The Outlaws.”

Both shows deal with a group of people who go against the law but the tone could not be any different. James laughs and says it was like having a prison sentence trying to juggle the two shows.

“But, a lot of my work with Stephen was during the five years we worked together creating this project,” James says. “It was his passion project and I was just lucky that he brought me on.”

The idea for the series came from Merchant’s parents having been involved with community service when he was growing up. They would talk about the different groups of people who would come in to pay their debt to society rather than go to jail.

“It seemed like a very interesting backdrop because you can bring together unlikely groups of strangers together. You can make the sparks fly. You can see them trying to find common ground and that seemed like an interesting backdrop,” Merchant says. “And then Elgin and I developed the characters from that and thought about what would be the most creative and useful group of people to put into that situation.”

It is pointed out in the opening episode that the strangers represent very different types. Rhianne Barreto plays Rani, a young woman who rebels against her parents by stealing. Then there is Christian (Gamba Cole), a young man who at first glance looks like a typical gang member but is actually a loving and caring older brother to a sister who appears headed for trouble.

The real wild card in the group is Frank as played by Oscar-winner Christopher Walken. He’s a conman and criminal who might just have the wisdom the band of misfits need to survive.

Getting Walken to be in the series was dream casting for Merchant.

“You can’t imagine getting to make a series with some like that. You certainly can’t imagine the day that you took him to Stonehenge,” Merchant says. “I went to Stonehenge with Christopher Walken.

“We watched the sun set together while drinking tea. It was a pretty unique experience. You never imagine when you get into a project like this – or into show business – that one day you will be with the Oscar-winning star of ‘The Deer Hunter’ watching the sun set over a 5,000-year-old monument. But, that’s what happens.”

The rest of the cast of “The Outlaws” includes Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins and Jessica Gunning.

All six episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere on the streaming service of Prime Video April 1. The pickup of the show’s second season was announced in November.

“Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For,” 8 p.m. April 2, Lifetime

Grammy winner Toni Braxton returns to Lifetime as the executive produce and star in the “Fallen Angels Murder Club” anthology series. Braxton plays Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth set out to investigate a series of murders at her book club.

The first movie, “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends To Die For” debuts April 2 and will be followed by “Fallen Angels Book Club: Heroes and Felons” on April 19. The movies are based on the books by R. Franklin James.

Executive producer Rhonda Baraka explains the movies are heavily based on the books by James.

“The entire world that we’ve created, the characters that we’ve created, are all ripped directly from the book. Many of the crimes, many of the events are taken from the book,” Baraka says. “So we really try to stick as closely to the book as possible, but obviously realizing that we’re making television and so there are some things that we took some liberties with.

“And fortunately, the author had a chance to visit the set and meet some of the actors and just kind of see her words come to life. And I’m very happy that she was happy. She was pleased with what we were doing.”

In the first installment, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must have two things in common – a love for books and have a criminal record. When a member of her book club is murdered in a scene straight out of the previous night’s novel, Hollis becomes the subject of police scrutiny.