‘State of the Union’ creates speedy challenge for actors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An actor generally has two hours to get across their performance in a film. In the case of a TV drama that is reduced to an hour and a TV comedy is 30 minutes.

Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson faced an even more restrictive acting challenge with “State of The Union” where each episode is a scant 10 minutes in length. How that works can be seen as the second season launches 10 p.m. Feb. 14 on Sundance TV. The episodes will also be available on the streaming services of Sundance Now and AMC+.

Dealing with the short format was a challenge and a pleasure for the actors.

Gleeson says, “We were summoned to a kind of rapidity by our esteemed director who kept us within limits. But there was a kind of vitality and a drive in the writing anyway that kind of insisted on that. And it was exhilarating.”

Clarkson agreed that being pushed into such a tight box was exciting. The test was how to get the most out of the writing by Nick Hornsby in the limited time frame.

This format has worked because the series earned an Emmy in its first year. In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have ten minutes before their marriage counseling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns.

Each sip of coffee comes with the exposing of some very raw nerves. Their bickering also includes betrayals from their past, how they’re changing as people and what the future of their relationship might look like in a changing world.

Both actors had to find ways to deal with the rawness of the words.

Clarkson – whose credits range from “The Green Mile” to “House of Cards” – says, “It’s never easy as an actor, ever. But the beauty of [director] Stephen Frears is he never lets you be indulgent and so it really is about the scene. It is about moving through it, and forward, and where the action of the scene.

“But the homework that Brendan and I had to do, of course, to play these characters was scar-making. Oh, man. I mean, we’re still a little wounded, I think. But it was worth all of it and it’s the path we chose as actors. It’s just what we do, and it’s something I’d do in a hot minute again.”

Gleeson – whose past credits include the “Harry Potter” films and “Mr. Mercedes” – approaches acting knowing the key is to find truth in the words. Once he has found that truth, then it is shared with other actors to add emotional and psychological embellishments.

In many cases that has meant Gleeson would call on his own life experiences, the mistakes he made and his shortcomings to play the role.

“I mean, obviously to add subtlety and brilliance and vigor is there. But added to that is, again, the integrity of what you’re trying to do. She [Clarkson] obviously has skin in the game, so to speak,” Gleeson says. “That’s where you do enter into a place where there’s a little bit of emerging, and that’s why it becomes a very emotional experience and actors get bad reputations for saying lovely things about each other.

“You have to delve into your own well and take what you can from it, and then drop it if it’s getting in the way.”

Both actors heap mounds of credit on Hornsby for giving them such strong and intelligent words to say. His process is just trying to write stories that sound like things people would really say.

He points to a line delivered by Gleeson where he calls himself a stupid old man for using a wrong pronoun. That was something that Hornsby had said to himself when he made a pronoun mistake.

This all goes to shaping the players in his world no matter the pronoun.

“You start with the character. I just walk round and round a character and think about the character and once I get to that stage, I’m not thinking is this a woman or a man? I’m thinking, is this real to this person? And of course, their gender becomes a part of it,” Hornsby says. “But surely, as a writer, your job is to write about everyone. I know this has become increasingly stressful, this subject.

“Should I be able to write about women or people of a different sexuality to me or a different race to me, but you’ve just got to hope for the best, observe as much as you can, and get people to read.”