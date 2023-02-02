Jennifer Grey has starred in some memorable films – “Dirty Dancing,” “Red Dawn,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” So, when she calls her latest acting job “one of the greatest” in her life, that is very high praise.

And, in the case of her starring role in the Lifetime original film “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” it also means big hair. The production that got Grey so excited debuts at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 on the cable channel.

“I was so thrilled when I got the offer because it was the weirdest, most random job. I was a Christian cult leader who was a diet guru. None of which I am. Everything was so foreign to me,” Grey says. Laughing she adds, “The first thing I did was take a look at her.

“Of course that is an obvious fit. No wonder they called me. She is this crazy visual.”

Grey is referring to the towering hairdo sported by Shamblin as she went from loyal church wife to national diet guru celebrity to calling herself God’s prophet. Shamblin’s doctrine was to preach the virtues of being thin to the point of body shaming countless followers.

Shamblin founded the Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church and the Weigh Down Workshop. As her church grew across the nation, so did her lust for power and money. At the peak of her power and influence, she demanded that church members alienate themselves from anyone who was not a member, banished those that became overweight, threatened legal action against dissenters, and advocated for strict punishment of those who failed to follow church tenets.

Grey had no trouble researching the role, finding Shamblin interviews by everyone from Larry King to Oprah Winfrey. She found so much material that Grey was not able to look at all of it before filming started.

One of the best helps for Grey in understanding the women she was going to portray was the HBO documentary “The Way Down.” Grey was stunned by the ferocity of Shamblin.

“All the church leaders were men. Very conservative. It was almost like ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ because they were so disempowered,” Grey says. “And this woman – obsessed with losing weight but can’t lose weight – decides to create this faith-based diet.

“She was everywhere and touted as this incredible faith-based diet guru and then she started her own church. Then it got really, really dark. Then it became the idea that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

The way Shamblin shamed her followers was so dark to Grey that she only would agree to take on the role if it was made very clear she did not condone what Shamblin was preaching.

Grey never looks at a person as being bad but in the case of Shamblin, the attack on people because of their weight was a personification of evil.

She wants viewers to look at “Starving for Salvation” as a cautionary tale.

“You are sinning and your hunger is sinning and you should fill it with God. She was the patron saint of anorexia,” Grey says.

“Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation” is the latest acting job for the New York native since her professional debut in the 1984 film “Reckless.” Other feature film roles for her include “Redbelt,” “Bloodhounds of Broadway,” “Bittersweet Symphony.” On TV she was seen in “Criminal Justice,” “Red Oaks” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Once she agreed to take on the Lifetime role, Grey was adamant that she had two very good wigs. Shamblin’s hair was teased to such a high degree that it became a recognizable symbol.

The next step for Grey was to get the Southern accent correct.

“I started working with a dialect coach because she has a very strong dialect. When you are playing someone who has had an enormous life experience there is a great responsibility to be as true as I can be to the person and that includes her vocal quality,” Grey says. “Everything about it was so foreign to me. I had to make myself talk with the dialect all the time. The more I started doing the dialect the more I couldn’t stop doing that dialect.”

Grey learned a lot about Shamblin while filming the Lifetime movie. Despite the despicable things Shamblin was doing to her followers, Grey says she believes that what became evil actually started out as a way to do good.

She saw Shamblin as a woman who wanted to help people.

“I believe that is where she started. It started from a place of wanting to share her solution to fellow sufferers. Then it became like a virus that took over,” Grey says.