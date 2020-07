(KGET) — The design of the new CW Network series, “Taskmaster,” looks like the comedy competition show was created during the middle of the current quarantine crisis. Each week a group of comedians are assigned odd tasks to earn points that look like those challenges could be done by families stuck at home.

Truth be told, “Taskmaster” has been airing in England for 90-plus episodes and started years before anyone even heard the word coronavirus. The design of the show that launches at 9 p.m. Aug. 2 in the United States was from a necessity to perform the first tasks in front of a live audience.