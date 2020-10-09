‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Nancy Drew’ available on DVD, Blu-ray

Patrick Stewart has returned to the “Star Trek” franchise with “Picard.” (Photo courtesy of CBS)

(KGET) — Seasons of television series continue to dominate the new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Star Trek: Picard: Season One” Grade 3 ½ stars: Sir Patrick Stewart has returned to the role of Jean-Luc Picard that he played in 176 episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and several feature films. He returns in a series that is a galaxy of fun even if you are not a “Star Trek” fan.

What has taken Stewart to the end of the 24th Century is the story of how 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Picard is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. He is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help and soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.

This is a very different “Star Trek” series from “Next Generation.” Because Picard is no longer a part of Starfleet, he only appears briefly in his uniform and he is not surrounded by the crew members who went on so many missions with him. But the changes work chiefly because Stewart remains such a commanding force on screen.

There are also several special guest appearances that will make “Star Trek” fans very happy.

“Nancy Drew: Season One” Grade 2 ½ stars: If you are a fan of the Nancy Drew mystery books, this series will be a little shocking.

This Nancy Drew continues to be a brilliant teenage detective who has made a name for herself through solving local mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. The death of her mother not only kills Nancy’s college plans but makes her swear off crime-solving.

Plans change when a socialite is murdered outside the diner where Nancy is working and she becomes a prime suspect in the crime, along with other teens present at the scene. This is where the show becomes a weird blend of sleuthing and the supernatural.

The show ends being about a sleuth for the 21st Century from the dark tone of the show to Nancy’s very grownup actions.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules”: Three seniors decide to finally harness their girl power and band together to get what they want in their last year of high school.

“Happy Halloween, Scooby Doo!”: Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang are back in action when Crystal Cove is terrorized by a swarm of feisty flying jack-o-lanterns.

“Save Yourselves!”: Young Brooklyn couple (Sunita Mani, John Reynolds) are unaware that the planet is under attack.

“Valley Girl”: The film is a musical romantic comedy adaptation of the 1983 film by the same name.

“Islands of Wonder”: A visual journey to three of the most exotic, mysterious, and remote islands on Earth.

“To Your Last Death”: Sole survivor of a deadly revenge game set up by her father gets an offer from a supernatural entity to go back in time and try again.

“Drop Dead Gorgeous”: The 1999 comedy about a local beauty pageant is being re-released.

“The Secret Garden”: Young orphan girl discovers a magical garden on the grounds of her uncle’s estate. Colin Firth stars.

“The Harvest”: The country of Georgia is softly making its way into the 21st century as the second largest exporter of bitcoins.

“B: The Beginning – The Ultimate Collection”: Former detective Keith Kazama Flick is called back to duty with the purpose of stopping a killer.

“The Blue Eyes”: Vacationing couple have their lives turned upside down after an encounter with a Mayan shape-shifter.

“Cut Throat City”: Four boyhood friends who return to the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina reluctantly turn to a local gangster for help.

“The Tax Collector”: David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings.

“Invincible Dragon”: Trigger-happy detective (Max Zhang) is outsmarted by a serial killer and pays a high price for his momentary lapse in judgment.

Available now on digital platforms

“The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw”: Audrey and her domineering mother are accused of practicing witchcraft. Available through Video on Demand.

“The Cuban”: A musical journey of love, friendship and the power of the imagination starring Louis Gossett Jr. Available through Video on Demand.

“Chasing the Present”: The film available through Video on Demand is the story of one man’s efforts to find relief from crippling anxiety.