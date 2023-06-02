It was five years ago that directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman forever changed the rules of animation with their incredible “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” They broke, rewrote and broke again all the standard practices for the genre by mixing a vast amount of different visual styles where their version of the Spider-Man story went from standard drawings to live footage to graffiti-like images to scenes pulled directly from comic books. The results went beyond amazing.

Directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson have taken their work and added a rainbow of more animation styles to create “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse.” They’ve started with what already was a groundbreaking approach and pumped it full of visual steroids. The result is a production that is so overwhelming, it may never be fully appreciated even with a multiverse of viewings.

Loyal Marvel Comics readers know the “Spider-Verse” is a storyline that examines what happens when a collection of Spider characters from alternate universes come together. In case this is all new to you, the film does a masterful job of providing enough origin stories.

The universe that is the focus of this production features Miles Morales (voiced by Shamiek Moore) as Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. He travels across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-Men, Women, Animals, Dinosaurs, Cars, etc. to deal with a villain powerful enough to wipe out every universe.

With the great power of chasing a master criminal through various universes comes great responsibility. Miles learns that there are consequences when he tries to change fixed points in time.

The animation team tells the story with a combination of lush backgrounds and diverse animation styles to bring the characters to life. In one scene, the background can be very realistic looking and then be presented in a dreamy watercolor style. Many of the scenes feature a backdrop that looks defused and slightly out of layering to appear as if this a 3-D film that never quite developed. It ends up just being another serving of the visual feast that is this film.

In many ways, the astounding cinematography is enough to recommend seeing the movie. But what is equally as brilliant is the script by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and David Callaham. The smart dialogue harkens back to the beginnings of Marvel Comics. There’s even a point when a very serious Spider-Man is chastised for not being funny. He is reminded Spider-Man is supposed to be funny.

The script goes from wickedly fast gags (such as Spider-Man being a guest host on “Jeopardy”) to very serious conversations about how loss is a critical part of the Spider-Man story. The way the film is written, these wildly different parts never seem to clash but become part of a fluid narrative that often deals with complicated issues.

After watching so many two-dimensional performances in recent comic book inspired movies – Paul Rudd in “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” Dwayne Johnson in “Black Adam” and Zachary Levi in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” – it is so refreshing to see a production where the voice talent is so good, that the act is far superior to those live-action efforts. Moore and Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman) deserve extra credit for giving the film so much heart.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a masterful example of taking a well-known genre and making so many modifications that just watching it can be mind blowing. Even with that possibility, the only way to come close to fully appreciating the magic of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is to view it repeatedly.

The only complaint is that even with a running time of 140 minutes, this film is only the beginning or a tale to be continued with the next release. Moviegoers should not have to pay twice to see a full story even if half a story is so brilliantly done.

Movie review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Grade: A-

Cast: Shamiek Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Valez

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Rated: PG for language, comic book violence

Running time: 140 minutes.