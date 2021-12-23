Spider-Man movies have been hits and misses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has sparked debates regarding which of the movies featuring the Marvel Comics webslinger are the best and which are the worst. The following is a list of 10 films featuring Spider-Man ranked according to the actor playing Spidey, the villain, story and execution.

This is only meant to spark conversations. Please do not bet.

1. “Spider-Man” (2002): The film gets high marks for Tobey Maguire’s performance as Spider-Man and Peter Parker. It also features one of the best villains in the Spidey film world with Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin. The first movie in any franchise automatically gets strong points because it is starting from scratch. Those that follow can correct big mistakes. Also, you have to applaud any movie with an upside down kiss.

2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021): Tom Holland finally grows into the character of Spider-Man AND Peter Parker while director Jon Watts does not make the same mistakes that hurt his first two efforts in the franchise. The lineup of friends and foes is enough to make it a winner.

3. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018): This animated film deserves a place near the top for its imaginative design and overall visuals. Directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman are far more aggressive in taking on the complicated idea of there being multiple universes. The fact the movie shows so much diversity with bringing Miles Morales (as voiced by Shameik Moore) to the big screen earns massive bonus points.

4. “Spider-Man 3” (2007): The biggest draw of this film in the franchise is Thomas Haden Church as Sandman. Sam Raimi’s third directing job in the series is his best because he not only establishes the Spider-Man/Peter Parker story but also shows a willingness to allow his super villain to have a human side. Topher Grace ended up being a horrible selection to play Venom.

5. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014): Andrew Garfield never came across as comfortable when wearing the Spidey suit. But, he made up for it with big emotional moments. There is no moment bigger than the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and its aftermath.

6. “Spider-Man 2” (2004): The film has some problems but Maguire holds it together. Alfred Molina ends up being a decent casting to play Doc Ock.

7. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019): Holland has gotten better but the shift of the setting to stops in Europe gives the production an off-kilter feel. Jake Gyllenhaal also seems a little out of step as Mysterio.

8. “Spider-Man” (1977): The special effects are cheap and the acting amateur but this made-for-TV movie gets marks for being one of the first live-action offerings of the character. It also set up a short-lived TV series. Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) played Spider-Man.

9. “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012): The film suffers from the very talented Garfield looking more like a stand-in while a more suitable actor to play the role could be found. It doesn’t help that The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) is the least interesting of all the Spidey villains.

10. “Spider-Man Homecoming” (2017): Holland spends the entire movie acting like a 10-year-old who was allowed to dress up as his favorite hero for Halloween. The new suit is just window dressing and Michael Keaton never gets off the ground as the evil Vulture.