‘Space Jam’ tops limited entertainment options

“Space Jam” has been re-released before the opening of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros).

(KGET) — Summer has always been a time when new releases have lagged because most people would prefer to be outside. This week’s entertainment options are limited but there are a few new DVD offerings and programs available through Video on Demand.

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“Space Jam”: The Bugs Bunny/Michael Jordan basketball film is being re-released on Ultra HD to mark the 25th anniversary.

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street”: Look inside the minds and hearts of the “Sesame Street” creators, artists, writers, and educators who together established one of the most influential and enduring children’s programs in television history.

“When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit ”: Adaptation of British author Judith Kerr’s classic novel based on her childhood memories.

“NOVA: Picture a Scientist”: Examination of the lack of women and racial groups working in scientific research.

“My Wonderful Wanda”: Satire of the haves and the have-nots set against the backdrop of a gorgeous lakeside villa in Switzerland.

“Defending Jacob”: Assistant DA’s life is completely shaken up by the news of his son being charged for murdering his own classmate.

“Nature: Sharks of Hawaii”: Look at the 40 species of shark living in the warm waters of Hawaii’s volcanic islands.

“Silat Warriors: Deed of Death”: A family must fight together when their younger brother brings a ruthless criminal gang to their door.

“Equal Standard”: Death of a police officer creates major reactions in the community.

“Super Frenchie”: Intimate look at the life of professional skier and BASE jumper Matthias Giraud.

“Dark Spell”: Young wife and mother uses black magic to get her husband to return.

“15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot”: A wild goose chase for Bigfoot becomes the story of a lifetime.

“Ran”: Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epic blends “King Lear,” 16th-century feudal Japan and Kurosawa’s own notions of loyalty and honor to tell the story of aging Lord Hidetora.

“Miranda Veil”: Serial killer discovers his latest victim can’t die.

“Moments Without Proper Names”: Director Gordon Parks turns the camera upon himself to create a deeply personal and remarkably poetic self-portrait.

Available through digital platforms

“The Blackout Experiment”: Six strangers awake in a dank room to find a smattering of weapons and a TV that reveals they are now subjects in a psychological experiment. Will be released on DVD July 20.

“House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2”: When a best-selling author moves his family back to his childhood home, he must team up with oddball neighbors to do battle with a pimp, who may or may not be an actual vampire. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray starting Aug. 10.