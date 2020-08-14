Space adventure ‘G-LOC’ offers a few galactic moments

“G-LOC” is among new releases this week on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

(KGET) — A new space adventure is among this week’s offerings on DVD and Blu-ray.

“G-LOC” Grade 2 ½ stars: The new sci-fi offering stars Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”) and Casper Van Dien (“Starship Troopers”) in a story set in a time where humans are pitted against one another for survival. The story unfolds in space and on Earth with the out-of-this-world part proving far more entertaining.

Earth is freezing out of existence and the end is near. Earthlings are leaving through a mysterious gate in space. Much of the action takes place on a spacecraft with a dead crew hurtling toward disaster where only the character played by Stephen Moyer can save the day. This part of the story is full of action and strong characters.

Despite the presence of formidable actor John Rhys-Davies playing one of the last humans on the planet, the Earth-bound portions of the film fall flat. Director/writer Tom Paton tries to make this part of his tale more about the humanity of the story but it just comes across as overly melodramatic.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 11

“Accidental Climber”: Documentary charts the journey of Sacramento native Jim Geiger as he attempts to summit Everest.

“Playing for Keeps”: Australian series depicts the lives of the rich and famous in a world full of lies, scandals, and possibly even murder.

“The Blacklist – Season 7”: Red (James Spader) must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about.

“The High Note”: Music icon (Tracee Ellis Ross) elevates her career to the next level with the help of Maggie, her ambitious assistant (Dakota Johnson).

“Valley of the Gods”: Latest film from award-winning Polish filmmaker Lech Majewski.

“How to Build a Girl”: Music journalist struggles to make the right decisions in her work and personal life.

“Gold Digger”: Julia Ormond stars in this tale of a love that is questioned by family members.

“A White, White Day”: Police officers’ concerns regarding his late wife become a dangerous obsession.

“Arthur: The Ultimate Friendship Collection”: Arthur and his friends are featured in 48 friendship-filled stories.

“Shanghai Triad”: Naive teenager (Wang Xiaoxiao) is thrust into the glamorous and deadly world of Shanghai’s crime syndicates.

“Michael”: The 1996 John Travolta film is being re-released.

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”: Group called the Midnight Society tries to help a girl deal with her nightmares.

Available on digital platforms

“Apocalypse ‘45”: Depicts the ruins of the Pacific Fleet and the terrible aftermath of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Dead Fred”: Three women reunite in support of their longtime friend only to find her deadbeat husband isn’t really missing. Available through Video on Demand.

“Ballbuster”: Jerry O’Connell plays a self-centered basketball superstar forced to play in a charity game. Will be released on DVD on Sept. 8.

“The King of Staten Island”: Pete Davidson stars in a comedy inspired by events in his own life. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray Aug. 25.