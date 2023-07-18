Jericho Brown – who has won a Pulitzer Prize for Poetry – observed while growing up in Louisiana that the South is often a series of contradictions rooted deeply in its history.

“I think the South is a place where we’re always trying to interpret and understand the past because that past is so ironic, because that past asks for so much reconciliation,” Brown says. “And I think there’s a sense of joy in the fact of trying to figure it out; of understanding, well, I’m here so how does that work? How is it possible?”

His approach in the past to understanding the South has been through writing books of prose and poetry that include both Please and The Tradition. He’s bringing his unique perspective to the PBS series “Southern Storytellers” scheduled to debut at 9 p.m. July 18 on Valley PBS.

The three-part series follows some of the region’s most compelling and influential contemporary creators to the places they call home. It is the communities that fertilize the stories they tell in books, songs, poems, plays, and on screens large and small.

Along with Brown, featured creatives include: novelists Jesmyn Ward, Angie Thomas and David Joy; country music artist Lyle Lovett; poet and memoirist Natasha Trethewey; musician/songwriter, screenwriter and actor Billy Bob Thornton; singer-songwriters Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Thao Nguyen and Adia Victoria; songwriter and actress Mary Steenburgen, screenwriter Qui Nguyen; and author and culinary historian Michael Twitty.

This diversity of talent who all share a distinct view of the South was put together by Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Craig Renaud. The approach for Renaud – who grew up in Arkansas – was simple. There was to be no big agenda or a big plan going in except for finding particular characters who can then speak for themselves and tell their story.

Singer/songwriter Adia Victoria only agreed to be part of the project when she discovered the filmmaker’s connection to the South. She didn’t want to share her very intimate story with someone who didn’t understand the impact the South has on a person.

“I didn’t want to be looked at as some sort of freak or why are your people the way that you are? I needed someone that was going to be able to relate, someone that I would not have to explain the obvious to,” Victoria says. “I think that’s something that southerners across racial lines have. We have an understanding of one another.

“We may not particularly like one another, but we know where each other came from. We understand how this land has informed us and our granddaddies and our grandmamas, and so I trusted them with my story. I trusted them with my home. I trusted them with my homemade mac and cheese.”

Victoria has observed while touring the country that the South has captured the country’s imagination. The way she sees it is that everywhere else in America is the mind of America while the south is the body.

What she means is that the South does not have boundaries the way the rest of the country does.

“The north has had its technological advances that’s allowed y’all to separate yourself more completely from nature. And I think we never mastered that completely in the south. So much of our identity was bound up with nature,” Victoria says. “Nature will not leave us alone. And so, I think in a lot of ways, we may be perceived as more primitive.

“We may be perceived as more soulful, you know, more authentic, because we have our hands still in the dirt, and the dirt still has its hands around us. And we can’t quite make that leap that the rest of the country has been able to make or has fooled itself that they think that they’ve made.”

Brown’s view of the South is that the region is much more about space than it is about time. He has tried to express in his writing how time is different in Louisiana than it is in New York. His theory is that people in the South have a sense of themselves as a part of the land.

He says, “If you don’t think of yourself as separated from what you grow, from what you make, from what you touch, from what you walk on, if you don’t think of yourself as separate from that, then yes, you are. It is you. You are it. Y’all are one.”

In addition to the three-part broadcast series, “Southern Storytellers” includes a six-part companion series from PBS Digital Studios called “Southern Sounds.” The digital series explores the intersection of music and story, with a distinctly Southern perspective. In each episode, series host Thao Nguyen invites audiences to see a new Southern Artist at work.