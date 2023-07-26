(KGET) — The massive success of both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” during their opening weekend came as a bit of a surprise. Both were expected to do well but few anticipated that their box office totals would be $162 million and $82 million respectively.

That’s big news but what has eclipsed their success is the continued groundswell of support for “Sound of Freedom,” a faith-based movie about a federal agent who quits his job to track down child sex traffickers in South America. The small-budget production – made at an estimated cost of $14.5 million – has taken in more than $125 million at the box office.

It shows no signs of slowing as it finished the weekend in third place – behind the “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” barrage – ahead of such highly touted summer offerings as “Mission Impossible, Dead Reckoning – Part One,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Elemental.”

The big question is how a mild action film could beat cinematic giants with production budgets 10 times as big. It seems to be a combination of great word-of-mouth promotions, an audience hungry for a traditional good-guy story and some clever use of the internet.

As far as judging “Sound of Freedom” on its cinematic merits, the film uses a rather placid approach to deliver a storyline that is automatically an emotional powder keg. It doesn’t take a clever script to get the audience engaged in a story about those who bask in the pure evil of abducting children for human trafficking.

It helps that the film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former agent for the United States Department of Homeland Security. Keep in mind two of the most powerful words in Hollywood these days are “based on.” This creates a very broad world when it comes to dealing with what is exactly the truth.

Director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde guides Ballard – as played by Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) – through the jungles of South America as he goes on a mission to save the sister of a young boy he freed from the sex slave world. It may have been a leaning toward the truth or a determined attempt to make the film acceptable to a large audience, but the film is very frugal when it comes to action scenes.

Unlike movies such as “Taken” where those involved in human trafficking are treated to a brutal demise, Ballard’s mission is more stealth than big action moments. There are no fast car chases, gun battles or explosions. The biggest fight scene is played out in moments of darkness.

Huge action sequences were not that necessary because the story is so consuming. The audience does not have to be knocked out of their chairs as long as they can slump back in their seats with a positive conclusion.

Unlike films where the line between the good guys and bad guys is no longer black and white but a foggy shade of gray, the word is circulating that “Sound of Freedom” never has a hazy moment. Ballard is a white knight determined to save all the children.

This brand of heroics is enough to help gloss over some of the major unanswered questions in the film. Ballard’s family life – which according to the ending was a key to his going on his quest – is barely touched. The very talented Mira Sorvino is completely wasted as Ballard’s wife.

There is also a pollyannaish approach to the aftermath for the children. Such an ordeal has a physical, psychological and emotional effect on a child. Monteverde opts to shy away from that reality and goes for a sing-along instead.

Another reason the film is seeing such high box office numbers is a strategy that film distributor Angel Studios has been using. An app called Pay It Forward has been created to allow people to buy tickets for strangers to claim and then use to watch at theaters for free. It is designed to give people who can’t afford movie tickets a chance to see the film.

There have been more than 10 million tickets purchased through the app. There are some reports that while there may be no tickets left to purchase for a screening at a local theater, many of the seats are empty because the previously purchased tickets are not claimed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Then there is the commotion created by Caviezel’s history of being documented as pushing the QAnon conspiracy theory about the elite having children stolen. The film studio, the real Ballard and Caviezel have denied the film has anything to do with QAnon. But, even a brief association can be enough to create a battle cry where conspiracy theories lurk.

The bottom line is “Sound of Freedom” is no more compelling than an episode of a television series such as “Criminal Minds.” The acting is passable and the pacing laborious at times.

What trumps that is a hunger for traditional tales of good vs. evil, especially when the story has to do with the unthinkable acts of cruelty inflicted on children. Toss in a little controversy and a clever ticket strategy and the result is a film that has been the biggest shocker of the movie year.

Movie review

Sound of Freedom

Grade: C+

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Jim Camp, Mira Sorvino, Javier Godino

Director: Alejandro Gómez Monteverde

Rated: PG-13, suggestive material, smoking, language, violence, sex trafficking

Running time: 131 minutes.