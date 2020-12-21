‘Soul’ poses deep questions about life, death, music

Officials with the Walt Disney Company will release “Soul” on the streaming service of Disney+. The motivation for this move is in line with a world where only a limited number of movie screens are open due to the pandemic. It was probably a good decision based more on the content of the film than COVID.

Pixar has dealt with some major philosophical, psychological and spiritual issues in films like “Up” and “Inside, Out.” Nothing from the animation company has ever presented a more complex tale of the issues of life and death than “Soul.” The fact families will be watching this at home opens up far more comfortable arenas to deal with heavy questions both old and especially young will ask.

Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) is living a life of mediocrity. He has a decent job as a middle-school band teacher but he dreams of a life playing jazz music. That dream appears to be on the verge of becoming reality when one small misstep takes Joe from the streets of New York City to The Great Before. He was headed for the Great Beyond but got sidetracked.

The only way Joe can return to Earth is to enlist the aid of a new soul, known as 22 (Tina Fey). He must first convince 22 that life is worth living.

It is not a surprise that “Soul” comes from Pete Docter — the Academy Award-winning director behind “Inside Out” and “Up” – and co-director/ writer Kemp Powers. Docter has always shown a tendency to take a story that could have been a superficial tale and given it more depth through moments designed to spark questions.

The title does elude to Joe’s musical abilities but the more predominant meaning has to do with life and death. This is not a case where issues like what comes after death are treated with a light touch. Docter and Powers tackle the headiest of questions with an approach so direct it is often jarring.

Those questions play out in comical form both on Earth and in the afterlife. There’s a real playfulness to all of the unborn souls being provided character traits with which they will be born or finding out this pre-birth world is filled with celebrity teachers.

Equally comical are the moments on Earth when Joe and 22 return only to find a simple error has given both a very weird perspective on life. Joe ends up in the body of a cat and 22 is in Joe’s old body.

Just behind the whimsical moments are those gnawing questions screaming to be answered. Watching 22 stumble around in a human body provides visual humor but it also begs the question of how a body with an unborn soul would know how to talk, deal with the overwhelming world of a major city or understand how to handle other real people.

While this is going on, the film drifts into a musical fog. There is a glimmer of how having soul and having a soul should work together like a perfect duet. Credit musician Jon Batiste and score composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross with creating a beautiful musical chorus but it often gets overpowered by the film’s deep themes.

The musical efforts and the nature of that kind of soul are lost in what becomes a limbo between the musical realities of life and the spiritual possibilities in the time before and after a person is born. These are questions that have been pondered for centuries and are just too much for a feature film to deal with properly.

Expect a lot of questions because “Soul” throws out a lot of ideas, concepts and theories. The script ends up being like a jazz composition because of those elements. There is a freeform mix of each script line that doesn’t follow any set guidelines. The final result is a work that touches our heads as much as our hearts.

“Soul” also features the voice talents of Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs.

Movie review

Soul

3 stars

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad.

Director: Pete Docter and Kemp Powers

Rated: PG for thematic elements, language

Running time: 100 minutes.