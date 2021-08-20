‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ now comes in ‘Magical Movie Mode’

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” being released in “Magical Movie Mode.” (Photo courtesy of Universal)

A new version of a popular film being released on DVD and Blu-ray tops this week’s entertainment options.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” Grade 3 ½ stars: It may be difficult to accept but it has been 20 years since this film was initially released. That means you have had two decades to see what started Harry Potter on his road to a magical world.

If you haven’t seen it or just forgotten the details, the film follows Harry Potter as he finds out he is the orphaned son of two wizards. During his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry learns he is destined for great things and discovers a Dark wizard is determined to destroy him.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment wants to give you a new way to watch the movie with the release of this “Magical Movie Mode” version of the film. It is designed to allow fans the ability to discover ﬁlmmaking secrets, learn spell incantations, face creatures, see magical artifacts and deal with trivia.

The “Magical Movie Mode” includes director’s commentary from Chris Columbus who offers new insight and amusing anecdotes from the production of the first film. There are also deleted scenes, quizzes testing your potent knowledge of a vast array of topics from the film, graphics and audio during select scenes in the film draw you further into Harry’s world.

The Blu-ray 2-disc set of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Magical Movie Mode will be available for the suggested retail price of $19.98 and includes the theatrical film and the “Magical Movie Mode” version of the film in high definition. It also will be available on DVD as a 2-disc set for a suggested price of $16.98 and includes the theatrical film and “Magical Movie Mode” version of the film in standard definition.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 17

“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”: Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hit man Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) are pushed back together by Darius’s wife.

“Labyrinth”: A limited edition version of the film is being released to mark the 35th anniversary.

“The Water Man”: Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality.

“The Real Thing”: Floundering toy salesman finds himself in the middle of a series of misadventures after saving a young woman.

“Nakom”: Medical student looks to find a balance between his studies and family tradition.

“Little Q”: Blinded chef must learn to depend on his new guide dog.

“The Truffle Hunters”: Group of devoted men continue their search for the white Alba truffle.

“Riders of Justice”: Man begins to suspect the death of his wife was not an accident. Mads Mikkelsen stars.

“Midnight Diner”: Late-night establishment has become a haven for those looking to share their stories.

Available through digital platforms

“Demonic”: Young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are revealed.

“Spirit Untamed: The Movie”: Girl’s bond with a horse is put in jeopardy. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 31.

“Big House”: Claire and Ali face some stark realities about their love lives.

“Bring Your Own Brigade”: Documentary looks at the fires in 2018 that ravaged large areas of California.